The Expansion will bring the total number of in-park experiences to more than 70

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, has announced that its latest expansion of Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi will open to guests on April 4, 2026.

The expansion marks the next stage of the waterpark’s ‘Lost City’ theming expansion, building on Yas Waterworld’s story of ‘The Legend of The Lost Pearl’. The development will introduce eight new slides, two jumping platforms and a lounging pool.

These standout additions will significantly enhance the waterpark’s portfolio, which is loved by all ages and will bring the total number of in-park experiences to more than 70. Families, friends and thrill-seekers alike will have even more to choose from on their aquatic adventures as they dive into a dynamic mix of high-speed slides, gravity-defying drops and competitive racing experiences.

Jonathan Brown, Chief Portfolio Officer at Miral, said: “The expansion of Yas Waterworld marks an important milestone in our commitment to delivering world-class entertainment experiences on Yas Island. With eleven new slides and attractions, we are enhancing the park’s offering with fresh thrills and immersive adventures for guests of all ages. As Abu Dhabi continues to grow as a global tourism hub, we remain focused on further positioning Yas Island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure.”

Among the highlights of these new slides is Matamir’s Drop, the UAE’s tallest waterslide offering a dramatic plunge from over 40 meters, as guests experience freefall and an electrifying 233-meter slide run. Adrenaline seekers can also look forward to Sahel Matamir, a thrilling freefall tube racer that launches riders through powerful bursts of speed and zero-gravity moments.

Adventure lovers can take on Matamir Loop, a high-speed body slide built for rapid descents, while Matamir Twist - Matamir Lights delivers a dazzling ride combining fast drops with immersive lighting effects. For guests who enjoy a little friendly competition, Matamir Splash offers a duelling mat racer where riders can race side-by-side to the finish.

In addition to the adrenaline-packed slides, the new attractions introduce more ways for guests to cool off and unwind. Sarab, a spacious leisure pool area, offers a relaxing family-friendly environment, while Al Afda invites the fearless friend of the group to take the leap from a jump platform into refreshing waters below.

These new slides will mark another exciting chapter to Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi’s immersive world, blending adventure, heritage and innovation.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: YasWaterworldYasIsland.com

About Miral

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development and destination management of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (now includes 70+ rides, slides and experiences following its expansion); Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi; Yas Marina; and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, and a Disney Theme Park Resort.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas, and hospitality properties across Yas Island.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae

About Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi:

Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, operated by Miral Experiences, is a one-of-a-kind waterpark that draws inspiration from the UAE’s pearl diving heritage offering families fun-packed adventures, the warmest welcome, and the most engaging themed experience.

The opening of the highly anticipated phase two expansion in April 2026 makes Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi home to more than 70 exhilarating rides, slides and attractions, in addition to a diversity of seasonal events and shows, which guests can enjoy creating new memories with every visit.

Since June 2025 the waterpark has undergone a monumental multi-phase development, significantly enhancing its world-class offerings, adding an exhilarating collection of more than 30 new rides, slides and experiences, including region-firsts, the UAE’s tallest waterslide and a new dining experience. The expansion also introduced a “Lost City” theme, a continuation of the park’s original story ‘The Legend of the Lost Pearl.’

Since opening its doors in 2013, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi has taken home over 65 accolades from prestigious industry entities. Most recently it received the third consecutive title of ‘Middle East’s Leading Water Park’ at the World Travel Awards, having been recognized in 2023, 2024 and 2025 respectively. Additionally, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi was named ‘Best Water Park’ at the International Travel Awards.Considered the pearl of Yas Island, the UAE’s premium leisure and entertainment destination, Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi combines fun aquatic adventures with local personality to provide guests with an experience unlike anything else.

Media Contacts:

Miral Destinations

Rabie Riman

Head of PR

rriman@miral.ae