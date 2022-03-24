Gold and Diamond Annual Pass Holders can avail value-added discounts at The WB Abu Dhabi Hotel and the W Hotel

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Yas Theme Parks have launched an improved range of benefits for Annual Pass Holders to make the most out of their visit to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi.

With Ferrari-inspired family-friendly adventures at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, a splashing good time at Yas Waterworld and an immersive journey to the lands of fan-favorite characters at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Theme Parks’ Annual Passholders can enjoy a unique guest experience all year long.

Guests opting for the SILVER Annual Pass, can enjoy an offer of AED 995 to access to all three parks and benefit from a 15% discount on dining, retail and other in-park experiences.

Moving on up, the GOLD Annual Pass is available for AED 1,095. This pass grants unlimited year-round access to all three award-winning theme parks, in addition to preferred parking and a welcome pack. Adding a ton of value to their visit, passholders can enjoy an extra 25% off on dining, retail, friends’ tickets, and in-park experiences, as well as early access and discounts to Yas Island events.

Making a comeback for the second year in a row is the DIAMOND Annual Pass, priced at AED 2,895. Tailored to suit superfans of the highest order, passholders will be able to avail all the GOLD Annual Pass benefits, in addition to unlimited Quick Passes across all theme parks and a Buy One Get One Free Voucher on Combo Experiences at CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, a valet parking voucher, a free guest ticket voucher and a free photo voucher. The perks will also allow guests to enjoy complimentary pool access at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, 25% off at Cipriani, valet parking at Yas Marina and a one-time free ‘Top Racer’ session at Yas Links, amongst other perks such as discounted offers at The WB Abu Dhabi Hotel and the W hotel and much more.

For more information, or to purchase an Annual Pass, please visit YasThemeParks.com. or contact Yas Concierge at www.yasisland.ae/en/support/contactus

Managed and operated by Farah Experiences, Yas Theme Parks and attractions offer guests a wide range of family-friendly rides, experiences and entertainment shows. Located within minutes of one another, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi continue to abide by precautionary measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Guests are required to present a valid Green Pass via the ALHOSN UAE app upon entry.

About Ferrari World Abu Dhabi:

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the award-winning Ferrari inspired theme park, opened its doors to fans in 2010. The theme park celebrates the spirit of the legendary marque and is home to numerous thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, state-of-the-art simulators, live shows, as well as popular seasonal events and festivities that bring together extraordinary performances from around the globe. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to the world’s fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa, as well as record-breaking roller coaster Flying Aces.

In 2020, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi launched the all-new Roof Walk and Zip Line experiences for guests seeking a thrilling adventure. Additionally, the Park welcomed the state-of-the-art Family Zone. Designed to entertain guests of all ages, the Family Zone features four miniature versions of the theme park’s most iconic, record-breaking rides for the entire family to enjoy.

Since opening, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has been recognized by several leading industry awards garnering over 45 awards. Most recently, the park was named ‘Best Tourist Attraction in Middle East’ at the International Travel Awards, and ‘World’s Leading Theme Park 2021’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Theme Park 2021’ at the World Travel Awards both for the third consecutive year. Additionally, the park’s Roof Walk and Zip Line experiences won a Gold award at the blooloop Innovation Awards 2021.

For more information, please visit: www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com

About Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi:

Located in Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld is a one-of-a-kind waterpark that draws inspiration from the UAE’s pearl diving heritage offering families fun-packed adventures, the warmest welcome, and the most engaging themed experience.

Home to more than 45 exhilarating rides, slides and attractions, and a diversity of seasonal events and shows, guests of Yas Waterworld can enjoy the chance to create new memories with every visit.

Since opening its doors in 2013, Yas Waterworld took home over 50 accolades from prestigious industry entities. Most recently in 2021, the waterpark was named ‘Middle East’s Leading Waterpark’ at the World Travel Awards and ‘Best Waterpark in the Middle East’ by the International Travel Awards. Yas Waterworld also won a Bronze award at the blooloop Innovation Awards 2021 for its ‘Underwater VR experience’.

Considered the pearl of Yas Island, the UAE’s premium leisure and entertainment destination, Yas Waterworld combines fun aquatic adventures with local personality to provide guests with an experience unlike anything else.

For more information, please visit: www.yaswaterworld.com

About Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi:

Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi is an incredibly immersive indoor theme park, promising unforgettable experiences for the whole family. Across six lands, the Park brings to life fan-favorite DC Super Heroes like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, alongside beloved Animation characters like Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry and The Flintstones. There’s no shortage of fun-filled adventures to be had at Warner Bros. World, with 29 state-of-the-art exhilarating rides, interactive family-friendly attractions and unique live entertainment shows for guests to enjoy. Located steps away from the award-winning Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi Theme Park, the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel, The WB Abu Dhabi opened its doors in November 2021.

Since its opening in 2018, Warner Bros. World has won over 26 prestigious industry awards. Most recently in 2021, the park was named Best Theme Park in the Middle East by the International Travel Awards and the Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction by the World Travel Awards among others.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences and Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, a worldwide leader in the creation, development and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits and theme park experiences based on WarnerMedia’s iconic characters, stories, and brands. The Park is managed and operated by Farah Experiences, the leading operator of the world-class theme parks, entertainment experiences and cultural attractions.

JUSTICE LEAGUE and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics., THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., THE JETSONS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., SCOOBY-DOO and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., TOM AND JERRY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Turner Entertainment Co., LOONEY TUNES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., WARNER BROS. WORLD, WB SHIELD © & ™ WBEI. (s22)

For more information, please visit: WBWORLD.COM

