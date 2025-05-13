Abu Dhabi, UAE – The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly announces that Yas Island’s theme parks and attractions, operated by Miral Experiences, a subsidiary of Miral, have been awarded the prestigious Certified Autism Center™️ (CAC) designation. The attractions receiving this accreditation include Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. This certification underscores Miral Experiences’ commitment to enhancing accessibility and inclusivity, ensuring a more welcoming experience for autistic and sensory-sensitive guests, as well as their families.

To achieve the prestigious IBCCES accreditation, the theme parks demonstrated a significant commitment to serving guests with autism and their families. A key benchmark was the extensive training of guest-facing colleagues, with each park successfully ensuring that over 80% of staff and leadership received specialized IBCCES autism training throughout 2024. This involved the dedication of in-house trainers at each asset who meticulously coordinated and organized these comprehensive training programs. Furthermore, this commitment extends to new hires, guaranteeing that all future guest-facing employees would undergo the same essential training.

Beyond staff preparedness, the parks underwent a thorough audit by IBCCES in late 2024 to evaluate the attractions’ overall autism and sensory-friendliness and identify areas for enhancement. IBCCES provided valuable suggestions, such as the creation of sensory guides and implementation of clearer signage, improvements to the theme parks’ webpages to provide relevant information, and the creation of quiet rooms. These recommendations aim to bolster communication about the parks’ accessibility commitment and with continued implementation, the attractions ensure that guests with autistic family members can enjoy the facilities with greater ease and confidence with every visit.

The Certified Autism Center™️ designation is granted to organizations that have completed specialized training and certification in autism and sensory awareness, equipping their teams with the skills necessary to understand and accommodate the unique needs of autistic visitors.

Timothy Sau Kin NG, Senior Vice President of Operations at Miral Experiences said: “At Miral Experiences, we are deeply committed to creating memorable and inclusive experiences for all our guests. Achieving the Certified Autism Center™️ designation across our theme parks and attractions represents our team’s continuous dedication to understanding and accommodating the diverse needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive guests and signifies a pivotal step in our ongoing journey to enhance accessibility. This commitment reflects our core values of ensuring that everyone, regardless of their individual needs, can fully enjoy the world-class entertainment and experiences we have to offer.”

“IBCCES is honored to collaborate with Miral Experiences in bringing greater accessibility and inclusion to some of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic attractions. By achieving the Certified Autism Center™️ designation, Miral Experiences is taking a meaningful step toward ensuring that autistic individuals and their families feel understood, supported, and welcomed when visiting these world-class theme parks and attractions. This milestone reflects a broader movement toward inclusive travel and entertainment experiences across the region,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman.

To further enhance the visibility of their services and accessible offerings, the five certified Miral Experiences attractions are also listed on the IBCCES Accessibility App directory, which is free for users to download. Through the directory, users can view the attractions’ locations, the accommodations they offer and their addresses, contact information and hours of operation. This app provides individuals with information and resources related to finding certified organizations and sensory-friendly spaces, as well as navigating public locations. By connecting users to locations worldwide, employment opportunities, and access to several other accessibility resources, the Accessibility App helps individuals with disabilities better navigate life and get the most out of daily activities.

IBCCES has been a global leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for over 20 years, working with healthcare, education, and corporate professionals worldwide. As more families seek destinations that prioritize accessibility, IBCCES remains the only global credentialing board providing comprehensive training and certification led by subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and

AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals.

Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi:

Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the award-winning Ferrari-inspired theme park operated by Miral Experiences, opened its doors to fans in 2010. The theme park celebrates the spirit of the legendary marque and is home to numerous thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, state-of-the-art simulators, live shows, as well as popular seasonal events and festivities that bring together extraordinary performances from around the globe.

Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is home to the world’s fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa, as well as record-breaking roller coaster Flying Aces and the most immersive mega-coaster Mission Ferrari. Additionally, the Park has a state-of-the-art Family Zone, designed to entertain guests of all ages. The Family Zone features four miniature versions of the theme park’s most iconic, record-breaking rides for the entire family to enjoy.

In 2024, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi launched the World’s First Ferrari-themed Esports Arena, a cutting-edge racing hub where guests of all ages can experience the thrill of racing a real Ferrari race car.

Since its inception, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi has been recognized by several leading industry awards garnering over 65 regional and international accolades. Most recently, the park was named ‘World’s Leading Theme Park’ for the fifth consecutive year by the World Travel Awards and Mission Ferrari won the title of ‘Thrills’ at the 2023 Blooloop Innovation Awards. In 2024, the park won ‘Middle East’s Leading Theme Park” at the World Travel Awards and a Silver Stevie Award for “Achievement in product innovation” in the 2024 MENA Stevie Awards.

For more information, please visit: www.ferrariworldyasisland.com.

About Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi:

Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, operated by Miral Experiences, is a one-of-a-kind waterpark that draws inspiration from the UAE’s pearl diving heritage offering families fun-packed adventures, the warmest welcome, and the most engaging themed experience.

Home to more than 45 exhilarating rides, slides and attractions, and a diversity of seasonal events and shows, guests of Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi can enjoy the chance to create new memories with every visit.

Since opening its doors in 2013, Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi took home over 60 accolades from prestigious industry entities. In 2023, Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi received the Gold Award for Innovation in Entertainment Events by MENA Stevie Awards and was named Best of the Best Things to Do in 2023 by TripAdvisor. Most recently it received the second consecutive title of ‘Middle East’s Leading Water Park’ at the World Travel Awards 2023 and 2024 respectively. Additionally, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi was named ‘Best Water Park’ at the International Travel Awards.

Considered the pearl of Yas Island, the UAE’s premium leisure and entertainment destination, Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi combines fun aquatic adventures with local personality to provide guests with an experience unlike anything else.

For more information, please visit: www.YasWaterworldYasIsland.com.

About Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi:

Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island Abu Dhabi is an incredibly immersive indoor theme park and the largest in the region which promises unforgettable experiences for the whole family operated by Miral Experiences. Across six lands, the Park brings to life fan-favorite DC Super Heroes like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, alongside beloved Animation characters like Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry and The Flintstones. There’s no shortage of fun-filled adventures to be had at Warner Bros. World, with 29 state-of-the-art exhilarating rides, interactive family-friendly attractions and unique live entertainment shows for guests to enjoy. Located steps away from the award-winning Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi Theme Park, the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel, The WB™ Abu Dhabi opened its doors in November 2021.

Since its opening in 2018, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi has won over 40 prestigious industry awards. In 2021, the park was named Best Theme Park in the Middle East by the International Travel Awards and the Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction by the World Travel Awards among others. In 2022, the park was granted the MENA Stevie Awards, What’s On Awards, International Travel Awards, Stevie Awards, World Travel Awards, THEA TEA Awards and Arabian Best of Best Awards among others. Most recently it won the Gold Award for Innovation in the Use of Viral Media in 2023 at the MENA Stevie Awards, along with the Best Family Theme Park (Region / Continent Level) at the International Business Awards. In 2023 the theme park also held the title of Best Day Out at the MENALAC Awards and most recently received the title ‘Best use of limited budget’ in a campaign at the 2023 MEPRA Awards.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, a worldwide leader in the creation, development and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits and theme park experiences based on Warner Bros. Discovery’s iconic characters, stories, and brands. The Park is managed and operated by Miral Experiences, the leading operator of world-class theme parks, entertainment experiences and cultural attractions.

JUSTICE LEAGUE and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics., THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., THE JETSONS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., SCOOBY-DOO and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., TOM AND JERRY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Turner Entertainment Co., LOONEY TUNES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., WARNER BROS. WORLD, WB SHIELD © & ™ WBEI. (s23)

For more information, please visit: WBWorldYasIsland.com.

About SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi operated by Miral Experiences is the World’s Largest Indoor Marine Life Theme Park which tells a captivating 'One Ocean' story that uncovers the interconnectivity between life on earth and our ocean, inspiring a deep commitment to conserving our planet. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi delivers fun, engaging, and immersive family-friendly experiences through eight uniquely themed realms, featuring up-close animal encounters, exciting rides, inspiring entertainment, as well as unmatched dining and shopping experiences.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is committed to providing the highest standard of animal welfare based on best practices and standards set by internationally recognized animal welfare organizations. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is the region’s first facility to be certified by Global Humane, the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare and is the region’s third facility to earn the esteemed Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) accreditation. Representing the next generation of zoological care, the animal habitats at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi have been custom designed using state-of-the art technology and a welfare-focused approach. Every day, the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi team of highly experienced and passionate veterinarians, scientists, animal care specialists, and educators devote their lives to caring for animals while also inspiring the next generation to protect and advocate for the ocean.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is also home to the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the largest dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return Center in the region serving as an advanced marine science knowledge hub and a key contributor to marine life conservation. Building on the SeaWorld legacy of being one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, the Center aims to bring SeaWorld’s over 60 years of experience and knowledge in animal care, rescue, rehabilitation and conservation to the UAE and wider region.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi aims to inspire the next generation of marine life advocates as it champions the “Admission with a Mission” initiative, where every ticket purchased to the park supports the ongoing conservation efforts of the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of magnetic experiences in partnership with United Parks & Resorts and is the first new SeaWorld Park in 30 years and the first outside the US. Now operational, this first-of-its-kind indoor Marine Life Theme Park is managed and operated by Miral Experiences, a subsidiary of Miral and a leading operator of world-class theme parks, entertainment experiences and cultural attractions.

For more information, please visit: www.seaworldyasisland.com.

About CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi:

CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Dhabi, developed by Miral and operated by Miral Experiences, is a unique indoor adventure hub. Home to the Guinness World Record World’s Biggest Indoor Skydiving Flight Chamber at 10 meters (32 feet) wide and 32 meters (104 feet) high in 2020. CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi also houses five climbing walls including The SUMMYT™, the region’s tallest indoor climbing wall at 42 meters (138 feet). In the same year, the indoor adventure hub also received the award for Best New Adventure/Sports Attraction by the Global Brand Awards. CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi also won the Middle East's Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction by the World Travel Awards along with the Best Family Entertainment Center at the Park World Excellence Awards and Best Indoor Adventure Park by “Arabian Best of the Best Awards”.

As Abu Dhabi’s first custom-built climbing center, CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is a unique attraction for residents and tourists alike to experience. The facilities are family-friendly with expert instructors and extensive safety equipment on hand. CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi offers varying levels of difficulty in both skydiving and climbing for guests of all competency levels to reach new heights.

A fully indoor facility within a geometrically designed building, CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi includes a retail outlet, private event space, and two dining options. The attraction is located in the center of Yas Island near Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi.

For more information, please visit: www.clymbabudhabi.com

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process.

The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



