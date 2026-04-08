Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – As travel behaviors continue to evolve across the UAE, holidaymakers are placing greater value on simplicity, flexibility, and meaningful experiences. In response, Yas Island introduces "The Answer is Yas", a refreshed approach that redefines the family getaway.

In a world of endless options and overwhelming choices, Yas Island stands as the ultimate one-stop destination bringing together seamless planning, world-class entertainment, and curated experiences for every member of the family, all in one place. By removing the hassle and complexity of organizing a trip, The Answer is Yas simplifies decision-making, reduces stress, and delivers effortless, experience-led escapes designed for how families truly want to travel today.

All-Inclusive Travel on the Rise

All-inclusive holidays are experiencing a surge in popularity heading into 2025 and 2026. Recent data highlights a significant transformation in UAE travel behavior for 2026.

With 87% of travelers now considering all-inclusive options, with 6 in 10 more likely to choose them today than five years ago the demand for "one-stop-shop" destinations has never been higher. This trend is particularly pronounced among younger generations:

42% of younger travelers now prefer all-inclusive experiences , with one-third reporting a significantly improved perception of the concept.

, with one-third reporting a significantly improved perception of the concept. Key motivations include reducing planning stress (41%) , ease of booking (39%) , and the perception of luxury (38%) .

, , and the . Notably, 84% of guests who experience all-inclusive stays return, highlighting strong satisfaction and loyalty.

To meet this trend, Yas Island offers Stay & Play packages that seamlessly combine luxury stays with theme park access, now with an enhanced cancellation policy that offers more flexibility and confidence when booking your stay. Furthermore, the island provides exclusive all-inclusive packages for global events, such as the Formula 1 Grand Prix and A-list concerts, ensuring fans enjoy a premium, "one-click" booking experience.

The Rise of Micro-Cations

A notable trend shaping the travel landscape is the emergence of “micro-cations” - short 1–3 day breaks designed either for quick rejuvenation or to try new experiences. These bite-sized escapes reflect a shift toward more frequent, spontaneous travel that fits into busy modern lifestyles.

Yas Island perfectly caters to this trend by offering easy access within just 25 square kilometers to award-winning theme parks, a global dining scene, world-class hotels and crystal-clear beach experiences, all within minutes. This unique proximity allows visitors to maximize every moment of a short stay without the need for extensive planning or travel time.

Family & Group Escapes Take Priority

Another rising trend is multi-generational family holidays, with travelers increasingly looking for destinations that offer something for everyone. Short, local holidays are becoming the go-to choice for families and groups, with many opting for packages that simplify logistics. By bundling accommodation, entertainment, and dining into one offering, travelers can focus less on coordination and more on spending quality time together, an essential factor for multi-generational trips.

At Yas Island, this is further enhanced through family-friendly initiatives such as Kids Go Free, making it easier and more affordable for families to plan seamless getaways without compromising on experience.

Positioned as a direct response to all these evolving needs, “The Answer is Yas” presents Yas Island as a complete, all-in-one destination. Signature offerings such as Stay & Play packages include enhanced flexibility and streamlined booking options, family-friendly initiatives like Kids Go Free, and flexible options including the Yas Annual Pass are tailored to meet the growing demand for convenience and value. Meanwhile, services like the Yas Express shuttle ensure effortless connectivity across the destination.

Yas Island ensures that regardless of the traveler’s needs, be it adventure, relaxation, or family bonding-The Answer is Yas.

For more information visit www.yasisland.com

About Yas Island:

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island, offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences. From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi’s largest mall Yas Mall, eclectic dining at Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course. The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events at Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest indoor entertainment venue and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel. The destination also features WHITE Abu Dhabi, a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory indoor venue and more than 165 dining experiences dotting the island - complementing these attractions is a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

Media contacts:

Miral Destinations

Ridheema Singh

rrsingh@miral.ae

Weber Shandwick

Rogina Barsoum

Rbarsoum@webershandwick.com