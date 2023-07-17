GCC countries saw an increase with over 200% in visitation to the Yas Theme Parks from 2022 followed by India with nearly 50% increase compared to last year.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Yas Island Abu Dhabi and Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi were the places to be this Eid Al Adha with attractions galore for all family members to enjoy.

Yas Island, the capital’s leading leisure and entertainment destination delivered world-class entertainment, dazzling fireworks and family-friendly packages with Yas Theme Parks experiencing an astonishing surge in guests and families, with a remarkable increase of over 100 percent in domestic and international visitation compared to the previous year. Notably, one-third of all guests chose to explore the captivating wonders of the newly unveiled SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Yas Island's recent launch of the summer edition of Miami Band's sensational hit song, "AlHamdullah w Chefnakom," has caused a remarkable surge in popularity within the GCC market. This musical masterpiece not only captivated audiences but also propelled Yas Theme Parks to new heights, experiencing an astounding 200% increase in GCC country visitation compared to the previous year, 2022.

Neighboring Saadiyat Island was the ultimate choice for guests seeking an island getaway this Eid break, with over 80 percent hotel occupancy. From luxurious resorts, fine dining restaurants and white sandy beaches, visitors were spoilt for choice.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said: “We were delighted to welcome families from across the world this Eid. These numbers are a reflection of our commitment to positioning Yas Island as a global destination for entertainment and leisure, and Saadiyat Island as a leading beach, nature and cultural destination, as well as contributing to Abu Dhabi’s overall economic growth. We look forward to continuing to exceed our guests’ expectations and creating unforgettable memories that last a lifetime on both islands.”

For endless entertainment at every corner, Yas Theme Parks offered a treasure trove of fun activities for the young and young at heart. All-inclusive entertainment packages with ‘Kids Go Free’ offers saw families flocking to Yas Island’s leading theme parks; Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Yas Mall, the largest mall on Yas Island, greeted thousands of enthusiastic shoppers through its doors during the Eid break. With extended opening hours until 2am, there was plenty of time to take advantage of the mall’s 50 new retail and dining outlets, special performances, family-friendly activities and a host of exciting giveaways.

In June, Yas Mall saw a 21% increase in footfall compared to June 2022 and the 10-day Eidiyah campaign for Eid Al Adha witnessed great success, recording an impressive 29% increase in participant numbers compared to last year's celebrations, while more than 16,000 shoppers took part in the mall's 'Spend and Win' campaign over Eid Al Adha to stand the chance of winning an Audi E-tron GT 2023.

Over at Yas Bay Waterfront, spectators were treated to dazzling displays of fireworks lighting up the night sky – adding to the overall exuberance of the holiday spirit. Guests and families turned out in droves to enjoy the festive atmosphere and take in the awe-inspiring views with restaurants being fully packed. Likewise, Yas Marina and The Fountains saw the total number of visitors doubling that of last year, witnessing an increase in attendance from international visitors, once again highlighting Yas Island Abu Dhabi’s leading position as a global tourism hub for travelers from across the world.

Fans of legendary Saudi Arabian singer, Rabeh Sager were in for a holiday treat as he took center stage at Etihad Arena. Drawing fans both young and old, the crowd-pleaser thrilled the close-to-capacity crowd with a rendition of some of his most iconic songs at the expansive arena.

Yas Island hotels enjoyed a 90 percent occupancy, Yas Plaza Hotels is home to top hospitality brands including Radisson Blu, Crowne Plaza, Centro, Yas Island Rotana, Park Inn by Radisson and Staybridge Suites. With 1,760 room keys, direct cyan beach access and 21 award-winning restaurants and bars, Yas Plaza Hotels was the place to be this Eid. Meanwhile, the W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island and the Hilton hotels enjoyed equally high occupancy during the Eid break.

For the ultimate staycation on Yas Island this summer, the incredible ‘Kids Go Free’ offer can be availed with a minimum stay of two nights, where little ones can stay, eat and play for free. Packages start at AED 595 for 3-star hotels and AED 645 for 4-star hotels. The offer is valid for stays until September 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, hotels located on the untouched shores of Saadiyat Island attracted numerous visitors and the luxury resorts saw an occupancy of over 80% with guests seeking to ‘travel without travelling.’

Visitors looking for ultimate luxurious family getaway were spoilt for choice between the spectacular St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, the refined Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, the luxurious Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, all-inclusive Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, the stylish Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel, and the serene and exclusive private island resort, Nurai Island.

Miral Destinations, a subsidiary of Miral Group, remains committed to delivering exceptional entertainment experiences with best-in-class family offerings.

