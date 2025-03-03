After weeks of speculation surrounding the viral video featuring Bollywood’s beloved Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara trio—Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol—the mystery has finally been revealed. The new campaign for Yas Island, Zindagi Ko Yas Bol, brings together the original cast for a much-anticipated reunion, celebrating the spirit of adventure and friendship that made the film so beloved. Fourteen years after the iconic film, fans are getting the closest thing to a sequel, with the trio embarking on a brand-new adventure packed with challenges, thrills, and unforgettable moments on Yas Island.

The campaign kicks off with an exciting trailer, marking the beginning of a five-episode series that takes Hrithik, Farhan, and Abhay across Yas Island’s most iconic experiences. Reigniting the film’s core theme, each character challenges the others, embracing the spirit of Zindagi Ko Yas Bol by saying ‘Yas’ to every adventure. From high-speed thrills to breathtaking experiences, the series promises to deliver nostalgia, laughter, and the essence of living life to the fullest.

And what’s an epic adventure without an equally epic soundtrack? A brand-new jingle, created just for this campaign, captures the excitement and energy of Yas Island, making sure the spirit of fun stays with you long after the journey ends.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, shared his excitement: “This campaign is all about celebrating the joy of friendship and adventure, just like the film did 14 years ago. Yas Island is the perfect place for unforgettable moments, and we’re thrilled to bring this experience to life with Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay.”

Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, who co-wrote the script for the series, added: “We are excited about this collaboration with Yas Island, and it’s amazing to see how the film still connects with people so many years later. At its heart, the film has always been about stepping out of your comfort zone and living life to the fullest and we are grateful for all the love it receives.”

Fans can follow the trio’s adventure in the upcoming episodes by staying tuned to Yas Island’s official social media channels. With each episode unlocking new challenges and breathtaking experiences, Zindagi Ko Yas Bol is set to be an unforgettable journey that celebrates the spirit of friendship, adventure, and saying ‘Yas’ to life!

Follow the journey on Yas Island’s social media pages: Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Yas Island

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island, offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences. From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit, home to Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi’s largest mall Yas Mall, eclectic dining at Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course. The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events at Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest indoor entertainment venue and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel. The destination also features WHITE Abu Dhabi, a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory indoor venue and more than 165 dining experiences dotting the island - complementing these attractions is a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

With the opening of SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the World’s Largest Indoor Marine Life Theme Park, Yas Island continues to add more attractions to its incredible roster.

