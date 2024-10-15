Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi Achieves 73% Hotel Occupancy in August

GCC visitation saw a 72% increase to the Yas Theme Parks compared to 2023, followed by a 24% increase from India

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, announced that Yas Island and Saadiyat Island achieved a remarkable surge in visitors over the summer period, further solidifying their status as must-visit destinations for families and travelers from across the globe.

This year, Yas Island, the UAE’s leading leisure and entertainment destination, witnessed a significant increase in domestic and international guests, with a remarkable 72% increase in visitation to Yas Theme Parks from GCC countries, followed by a 24% increase from India. Hotels on Yas Island enjoyed an impressive 83% occupancy rate throughout the summer season with a 29% increase in international hotel guests, and a remarkable 90% hotel occupancy in August 2024 alone compared to the previous year. The combination of world-class attractions, thrilling experiences and exclusive offers made Yas Island the go-to destination for families seeking unforgettable summer adventures.

Saadiyat Island continues to captivate guests with its pristine beaches, luxurious resorts and cultural experiences. These resorts along the shores of Saadiyat Island continued to draw visitors from around the globe, boasting an impressive occupancy rate of over 65% over summer, 73% occupancy in August 2024. Saadiyat Island’s summer hotel occupancy rose by 13% compared to 2023 with international hotel guest arrivals growing by 19%.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said: “We are thrilled with the success Yas Island and Saadiyat Island have achieved this summer. Their remarkable performance has truly elevated this season into one of the most vibrant and high-demand periods in Abu Dhabi's tourism calendar. The impressive occupancy rates and increase in visitation reflect our ongoing efforts to position Yas Island as a global destination for entertainment and leisure, and Saadiyat Island as a leading beach, nature and cultural destination. We remain committed to creating exceptional experiences for our guests while contributing to Abu Dhabi’s economic growth.”

In a major win for Yas Island, Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds has been named the destination’s third Chief Island Officer (CIO), bringing his star power and signature charm to further elevate the island’s appeal on the global stage. Additionally, for the second year in a row, Yas Island collaborated with the legendary Kuwaiti group, Miami Band, to release a summer version of their hit song "AACHAW." The track has ignited a wave of popularity across the GCC, captivating audiences and drawing visitors from across the region.

Over the summer of 2024, Yas Island has been the epicenter of unforgettable events, further cementing its status as a top-tier entertainment destination. The season kicked off with Yas Theme Parks buzzing with summer festivities, offering family-friendly fun through special events and interactive experiences.

Yas Bay Waterfront also lit up with spectacular events, fireworks and vibrant dining experiences, making Yas Island the ultimate hotspot for both tourists and locals in summer. As the largest mall on Yas Island, Yas Mall offered a vibrant mix of entertainment, shopping and dining experiences attracting thousands of visitors with exclusive summer promotions, extended shopping hours and engaging family-friendly activities. With its diverse selection of retail outlets, including newly opened stores and unique dining experiences, Yas Mall was a key destination for both tourists and residents seeking a dynamic and refreshing summer experience.

This summer’s success underscores Yas Island’s and Saadiyat Island’s positions as leading destinations for leisure, entertainment and luxury, welcoming guests from all corners of the world.

About Yas Island

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island, offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences. From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit, home to Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi’s largest mall Yas Mall, eclectic dining at Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course. The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events at Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest indoor entertainment venue and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel. The destination also features WHITE Abu Dhabi, a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory indoor venue and more than 165 dining experiences dotting the island - complementing these attractions is a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

With the opening of SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the World’s Largest Indoor Marine Life Theme Park, Yas Island continues to add more attractions to its incredible roster.

About Saadiyat Island

Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi is a melting pot of inspiring, transformative and enriching experiences offering something unique for everyone – from culture and fine dining to luxury hotels, stunning natural beaches, and roaming wildlife. Spanning 27 square kilometres, the natural island is home to premium hotels and resorts and offers world-class arts, cultural, educational, wellness, golf, lifestyle, retail, and F&B experiences. Saadiyat Island is Abu Dhabi’s culture hub, home to the world’s most famous museums including the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi, the soon to open Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, set to be the region’s pre-eminent museum of global modern and contemporary art, and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi which will feature some of the rarest natural history specimens ever found on Earth.

Positioned within the UAE’s cosmopolitan capital, Abu Dhabi, the island comprises a Beach District, Cultural District, Lagoon District and a Marina District. Saadiyat Island is just 20 minutes from Abu Dhabi Airport and Downtown Abu Dhabi and 60 minutes from Dubai.

