Teams from schools across the UAE will use their STEM skills to develop their own F1 team brand and model racing car for a chance to compete in F1 in Schools National Finals in June

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE: Yas in Schools, presented by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has officially launched its online F1 in Schools programme for students across the Emirates, as teams across the country prepare to compete in the Yas in Schools National Finals 2023, set to take place at Yas Marina Circuit in June.

Now in its 14th year, Yas in Schools is a youth-focused, nationwide initiative offering schools a pathway into project-based STEM learning programmes, providing students from 6 years and up with the opportunity to learn and apply their skills within science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to build their own F1-inspired racing brand and design a model racing car.

Interest in the programme is at an all-time high, with more than 21,000 students taking part in the 2022-2023 edition of the initiative so far.

The F1 Test Driver challenge features as part of Formula 1’s initiative to inspire the next generation of talented young students to continue developing their STEM skills and pursue careers within the field, with the competition set to find the top teams from schools in the UAE to compete in the Yas in Schools National Finals 2023 later this year.

Students aged between 12-15 years old can enter their F1 Test Driver team for free, with the deadline to submit their entry for the 2023 National Finals closing on Sunday 21st May, one month before the final event kicks off at Yas Marina Circuit.

For younger F1 fans, the Yas in Schools initiative also features #EtharaAtHome, with upcoming stars as young as 6 years’ old able to enter their designs for a chance to race at the Formula Ethara National Finals, which will be hosted alongside the main event in June.

The winners of this year’s F1 Test Driver challenge at the Yas in Schools National Finals will also earn the opportunity to compete at the Yas in Schools Grand Finale event at the #AbuDhabiGP weekend from November 24-26 at Yas Marina Circuit.

In 2022, Team Zenith from Hartland International School, Dubai made the trip to the iconic Silverstone circuit ahead of the F1 British Grand Prix to represent the UAE in a once-in-a-lifetime trip for the team following their victory in the 2021 National Finals, before taking in the sights and sounds of the #AbuDhabiGP weekend in November 2022 to celebrate their success.

For more information on how young F1 fans and future engineers can take part, students of all ages can learn more at https://www.yasmarinacircuit.com/en/yas-in-school/f1-in-schools

