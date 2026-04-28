Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Yaqoot, the digital platform from Zain KSA, a leading digital services provider, has formed a strategic partnership with Huawei, a global technology leader. The collaboration aims to upgrade Yaqoot’s Business Support Systems (BSS), enhancing operational efficiency and enabling a more advanced, integrated digital experience.

This partnership aligns with Yaqoot’s approach to redefine its digital infrastructure on more robust foundations by adopting next-generation BSS solutions. It will support a more agile operating model enabling faster response to evolving market demands.

The collaboration will accelerate the development of digital products and services and reduce time-to-market, introducing greater flexibility and personalized offerings. It will also improve operational efficiency through enhanced automation and streamlined technical frameworks, while supporting advanced analytics for data-driven decision-making and sustained growth.

On the customer experience level, the upgrade will deliver deeper insights into user behavior, unlocking hyper-personalized offerings and enhancing the customer journey across all touchpoints. In parallel, users will gain greater control over their digital services through a seamless, fully integrated experience that supports satisfaction and trust.

Executive Vice President of Strategy and Innovation at Zain KSA, Njoud bint Mohammed AlShehri, said: “This partnership is part of our ongoing commitment to developing an integrated, customer-centric digital experience that is more flexible and easier-to-use. Yaqoot is focused on building a modern digital model that keeps pace with our customers’ evolving expectations through strengthening our innovation capabilities and responsiveness and leveraging the latest technologies. We believe this collaboration will transform how we roll out digital services, accelerating digital transformation in the Kingdom, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.”

Huawei Software Vice President John Zhuang, said: “Huawei boasts profound expertise in the BSS domain, particularly in telecom rating and billing. With services covering over 2.5 billion subscribers worldwide and successful deployment of more than 200 OCS and Billing projects globally. Now, as AI reshapes the industry, intelligent charging and billing positioned as the core pillar for operators' digital and intelligent transformation. Together with Yaqoot and Zain KSA, we're pioneering next-gen monetization, jointly create new digital and intelligent industry value.”

Huawei Saudi Zain Account General Manager Marwan Aldaamseh, said: “Our nearly 20-year partnership with Zain KSA reflects a consistent track record of delivering impactful communications technology projects at scale. As we expand into the IT domain, we are focused on execution excellence and measurable outcomes that support Zain and Yaqoot’s digital and intelligent transformation. We are confident that this next phase will further strengthen our strategic partnership and unlock new avenues for growth and innovation.”