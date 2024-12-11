Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Yango, a ride-hailing service and a part of the global tech company Yango Group, has been awarded the Ride-Hailing App of the Year Award at the Enterprise Agility Awards 2024. Hosted by Entrepreneur MENA, the awards celebrate exceptional innovation, business achievements, and impactful enterprise leadership across industries.

This recognition comes as Yango marks a major milestone with its recent launch in Abu Dhabi, coinciding with its sixth anniversary. Since its inception in October 2018, Yango has evolved from a ride-hailing startup into a global tech company with a diverse ecosystem of daily services. Operating in over 30 countries, Yango Ride has registered over 1 million drivers, facilitated more than 630 million rides globally, and achieved a remarkable 60% increase in ride volume worldwide in H1 2024 compared to H1 2023.

"We are honoured to receive the Ride-Hailing App of the Year Award," remarked Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head, Yango Middle East. "This accolade reflects the dedication of our team and the trust of our users as we continue to redefine mobility experiences. Our recent expansion to Abu Dhabi and the growth we’ve seen globally reinforces our commitment to offering efficient, innovative, and customer-focused solutions."

The Enterprise Agility Awards 2024 recognises businesses that demonstrate excellence in innovation, progress, and market expansion. Yango Ride’s rapid growth and consistent track record of delivering reliable transportation solutions underscore its leadership in the region’s mobility sector. Today, Yango Group’s offerings extend beyond ride-hailing, encompassing a range of services that enhance everyday life across multiple sectors.

For more information about Yango Group’s services and innovations, visit Yango.com.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company, headquartered in Dubai, that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.

Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences. In addition to ride-hailing, car rental, and public transport services, Yango Maps, Yango Delivery, Yango Play, Yango Tech, and Yasmina, an advanced Arabic human-like AI voice assistant, are also available in the UAE.

For more information, please visit www.yango.com.