Cairo: In Egypt, daily transactions often come with a familiar phrase: “Cash Walla Visa?” It’s a question merchants have asked for years - passed down from one generation to the next - reflecting just how deeply Visa is woven into the rhythm of everyday commerce. This isn’t a campaign line taught by Visa. It’s a cultural expression that emerged on its own, instinctively adopted by shops and shoppers alike. Today, “Visa” has become a generic trademark for all card payments - a true testament to its place in the fabric of daily life.

But while these small businesses are deeply connected to their communities, many lack the tools, platforms, or budgets to promote themselves on a larger scale. They wish to grow and reach more customers - but often don’t have access to the advertising avenues that bigger brands enjoy.

Visa has always championed everyday progress, empowering businesses and individuals to move forward through seamless, secure payments. As part of this commitment, Visa recognizes that small businesses are the backbone of economies and that even the most routine transactions can drive meaningful impact.

Now, Visa is recognizing this widespread behavior and turning it into an opportunity for small businesses with “Walla Visa?” - a campaign designed to celebrate and support the very merchants who have, knowingly or not, long been part of Visa’s everyday story.

Visa has installed AI voice-activated devices in partner stores to catch every real-life mention of “Visa” during customer chats. Each time someone said it, it got counted - and the more they said it, the more media support the store earned. Because when “Cash Walla Visa?” is already part of the conversation, why not turn those words into real-world rewards!

Every “Visa” mention, intentional and unintentional, picked up in-store is transformed into sponsored ads across TikTok, Instagram, and beyond - turning real conversations into real exposure. Visa has backed the voices that have backed it for years, giving participating stores free media support and brand visibility both online and on the streets.

“At Visa, we see small businesses as the heart of economies, and we are committed to their success,” said Hussein Kandil, Senior Marketing Director MENA & S.Asia Visa “These merchants have supported Visa for years through a simple, organic phrase. With Walla Visa, we’re turning that everyday expression into a real opportunity for growth.”

The campaign has launched in Egypt, and early participating merchants are already seeing tangible benefits. As more merchants are celebrated based on this untapped cultural opportunity, Visa continues to show that every transaction is more than just a payment - it’s a moment of progress.