MARRAKESH, Morocco – Westcon-Comstor, a global technology provider and specialist distributor, today announced details of its participation in GITEX Africa 2025, the continent’s largest and most influential tech and startup show.

The event takes place in Marrakesh, Morocco from 14 – 16 April and will see thousands of delegates gather to explore how technological innovation is powering Africa’s digital future.

Key themes include cybersecurity, smart cities, the data economy, mobility, healthcare and telecoms, with an over-arching focus on the transformative potential of generative AI.

Across two booths the distributor’s Cisco-focused arm, Comstor, will showcase the strategic role of distribution and the IT channel in the technology ecosystem.

The relationship between Cisco and Comstor dates back more than two decades, with Comstor distributing Cisco products and solutions in multiple key markets across Africa and globally.

Comstor will have a joint presence with Cisco and leading Cisco channel partners at both booths.

The Comstor booth with Axians (Hall 4, Stand 4B-25) will highlight how the two companies are bringing Cisco’s cybersecurity portfolio to a wider audience of end-user businesses through added-value offerings.

Meanwhile Comstor’s joint booth with Casanet (Hall 4, Stand 4C-50), will illustrate how end-user businesses can experience Cisco Meraki's cutting-edge cross-architecture solutions on a dynamic platform that ushers in new levels of innovation and collaboration.

“GITEX Africa 2025 provides the perfect opportunity to demonstrate the strategic role that we as a value-added technology distributor, together with our channel partners and vendors, play in shaping the continent’s digital economy,” said Laurent Boleau, General Manager, North Africa at Westcon-Comstor. “We’re proud to maintain our 100% participation record since the event was launched three years ago. GITEX Africa has become an important date in the African tech calendar and we can’t wait to attend.”

Visit the Comstor and Cisco booths at:

Hall 4, Stand 4B-25 (joint presence with Axians)

Hall 4, Stand 4C-50 (joint presence with Casanet)

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor is a global technology provider and specialist distributor, operating in more than 50 countries. It delivers business value and opportunity by connecting the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers. It combines industry insight, technical know-how and more than 30 years of distribution experience to deliver value and accelerate vendor and partner business success. It goes to market through two lines of business: Westcon and Comstor.