Mumbai, India –DP World and the Government of India have announced the launch of the Bharat Africa Setu – a transformative trade initiative designed to double India-Africa trade and strengthen South-South cooperation.

Supported by India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of External Affairs, the initiative will connect DP World’s ports, economic zones and logistics parks across both regions. The platform will give Indian exporters access to 53 African countries and 260,000 points of sale through a fully integrated trade ecosystem.

The announcement was made during a UAE state visit to India, attended by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, HE Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World and Shri Piyush Goyal, Honourable Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

DP World operates 10 ports and terminals, three economic zones, and over 200 warehouses across Africa, offering deep expertise in freight operations, logistics management and market access. Bharat Africa Setu will integrate physical infrastructure with value-added services -- from export finance, marketing & branding, packaging, logistics, certification services – to create a seamless trade ecosystem for the two regions.

His Excellency Piyush Goyal said: “Africa holds immense promise as a strategic trade partner for India. To fully unlock this potential, it is essential to strengthen connectivity, reduce trade bottlenecks, and empower Indian businesses to access and thrive in Africa’s dynamic markets. The Bharat Africa Setu is a concrete step in this direction. By leveraging private sector innovation and investment, we are committed to developing an efficient, future-ready trade corridor that facilitates seamless export flows between India and Africa, fostering prosperity and growth on both sides of the Arabian Sea.”

Africa currently imports approximately US$430 billion worth of goods. India accounts for just 6.5% of that total, exporting US$28 billion in goods to the continent. With Bharat Africa Setu, that figure is expected to rise to 12% by 2030.

His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, said: “Africa has the potential to transform into a key player in the global economy, with trade and strategic partnerships serving as catalysts for the continent's growth and prosperity. Our partnership with the Government of India to establish the ‘Bharat Africa Setu’ will open doors for Indian exporters to the vast opportunity in Africa by enhancing bilateral trade efficiency and improving market access.”

Bharat Mart Construction in Dubai

The launch of Bharat Africa Setu coincides with the start of construction on Bharat Mart, a 2.7 million square foot B2B and B2C marketplace in Dubai. Designed to strengthen trade between India and global markets, Bharat Mart will serve as a one-stop export platform for Indian exporters.

Phase one, spanning 1.3 million square feet is set to open by the end of 2026 in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza). It will feature 1,500 showrooms, and over 700,000 square feet of warehousing, light industrial units, office space, meeting facilities with dedicated space for women-led businesses from India

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, said: “Dubai’s world-class infrastructure and connectivity make it a vital partner as India expands its global trade. With non-oil bilateral trade surpassing $80 billion and over 2,300 Indian companies thriving in Jafza, Bharat Mart will further strengthen the UAE-India partnership by providing Indian goods faster access to global markets.”

His Excellency Piyush Goyal said: “Bharat Mart is a transformative project launched by DP World with immense potential and we keenly await its completion. DP World's efforts around developing the Virtual Trade Corridor between India and UAE will ensure that trade and commerce scales new heights in the spirit envisaged by the India-UAE CEPA. We also appreciate the efforts of DP World in building new dimensions and opportunities that will enable Indian businesses/MSMEs to reach African markets.”

Just 11 km from Jebel Ali Port, 15 km from Al Maktoum International Airport-- with Etihad Rail in close proximity -- Bharat Mart offers Indian businesses seamless access to a multimodal logistics network and onward connectivity with 150 maritime destinations and over 300 cities worldwide.

Jafza's strategic role in India-UAE bilateral trade is underscored by a 15% year-on-year growth, with 283 new Indian businesses established in 2024 alone.

H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, added: “India and the UAE aim to reach $100 billion in non-oil trade by 2030, and Bharat Mart will be a key driver in achieving this milestone. DP World remains committed to enhancing trade by developing world-class logistics infrastructure, unlocking new markets, and supporting sustainable economic growth.”

About DP World:

Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, DP World combines global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, it leverages innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In India, DP World serves a quarter of India’s EXIM container market with 5 container terminals with a total installed capacity of 6 million TEUs per annum. It has 3 free trade warehousing zones, 5 million square feet of warehousing space, 5 container freight stations, express logistics network covering 15000 pin codes and advanced freight forwarding expertise. It is also one of the largest private rail freight operators in India with 16000+ owned containers and 7 inland rail terminals.