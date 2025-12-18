Dubai, UAE — Yango Tech, the unified ecosystem delivering advanced, customizable B2B technology solutions, will close 2025 with 10 new partners worldwide, including key partners in the Middle East. Yango Tech forged new partnerships across the Middle East, including ROOTS, a food tech and retail company and signed a strategic agreement with Grand Hypermarkets to deploy Yango Tech’s full e-grocery automation stack across its 95 outlets in the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. These collaborations reinforce Yango Tech’s growing footprint in a market that continues to prioritise digital transformation in retail.

Yango Tech has closely aligned with the UAE’s and broader GCC’s national strategies, focusing on digital transformation, AI adoption, and future-ready urban economies. The company has embedded its technology in markets that are actively reshaping how people live and shop. With AI to contribute $320 billion to the region's GDP by 2030, the Middle East’s strong public-private collaboration and digitally native population are accelerating real-world adoption at scale.

Looking ahead to next year, Vladimir Razuvaev, Chief Executive, Yango Tech, said: “The next phase of growth will be defined by how effectively businesses and governments deploy AI in live, operational environments. Demand is accelerating for digital employees and AI agents that execute end-to-end tasks, alongside sovereign-grade deployments built for security, governance, and performance. With 69% of organisations in the Middle East planning to increase AI investment in the coming year, the foundation for a more ambitious digital economy is already here. Our focus in 2026 is to help enterprises and public sector entities, including the rapidly evolving MedTech and healthcare sectors, build measurable AI capabilities that strengthen operations and decision-making at scale.”

Globally, Yango Tech is on track to close 2025 with 5.5 million orders fulfilled through clients using its solutions, and more than 800,000 unique users worldwide engaging with retailer delivery apps powered by its technology platform.

As organisations enter 2026, expectations are rising to turn data, automation, and AI into measurable advantage and higher productivity. The coming year will reward businesses and public sector entities that anticipate change early and invest in systems that strengthen accuracy, transparency, and decision-making across operations. Yango Tech aims to support this shift by equipping partners with the tools to scale confidently into the next phase of innovation.

About Yango Tech

Yango Tech, a part of the global tech company Yango Group, is a unified ecosystem delivering advanced B2B technology solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses. The company offers an integrated suite of tools, spanning warehousing, mobility, retail, and beyond, designed to help businesses streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth. The ecosystem includes AI technology solutions for retailers, Yango Tech Retail, last-mile delivery Yango Tech Autonomy, AI-powered automation solution for warehouses Yango Tech Robotics, advertising solutions Retail Media, last-mile delivery management solution RouteQ, cloud platform Yango Tech Cloud, corporate browser for organizations Yango Tech Browser, and database YangoDB. By leveraging cutting-edge AI-powered innovations, Yango Tech empowers companies to stay competitive and thrive in an increasingly digital world.