Dubai, UAE – Yango Tech Retail, one of the leading providers of e-commerce technology solutions and part of the Yango Tech B2B solutions ecosystem, has introduced AInventory — an AI-powered shelf monitoring system that creates a digital twin of grocery stores. It is designed to address industry challenges in the MENA retail market. With a focus on boosting accuracy, optimizing demand forecasting, and streamlining operations, it integrates real-time insights, redefining inventory management for retailers.

AInventory enhances store management by leveraging AI-driven retail intelligence, combining digital twin technology, shelf monitoring, and advanced analytics to optimize operations. The system automates routine tasks, improving inventory accuracy while reducing manual work. With real-time data on stock levels, sales, and staff activities, AInventory uses advanced AI and computer vision to scan shelves every 15 minutes, detecting stock-outs, misplaced items, and pricing errors to maintain organized shelves, and improve planogram compliance — boosting shelf availability by up to 10%. By continuously tracking product movement with each scan cycle, AInventory provides deep insights into customer interactions and purchasing behavior, helping retailers refine merchandising strategies and improve overall store performance. Additionally, retailers can achieve a 30% increase in operational efficiency, streamlining workflows, detecting discrepancies between recorded and physical stock, and enhancing profitability through better stocking and merchandising.

Andrii Morozov, Head of AInventory, "The retail sector in the Middle East is booming, with Saudi Arabia's retail market projected to reach $159 billion this year, and the UAE anticipated to grow to $74.87 billion by 2028. With this rapid expansion, retailers face new challenges in keeping operations smooth and shelves stocked. That’s where AInventory comes in. Whether it’s a single store or a large retail network, our AI-driven system takes the guesswork out of inventory management, improving accuracy, streamlining operations, and boosting efficiency. It’s about more than just numbers — AInventory helps retailers sell smarter, reduce waste, and create a better shopping experience. For customers, that means fewer empty shelves, cleaner stores, and a hassle-free visit every time. We’re here to help retailers in MENA set new standards and stay ahead in a competitive market”.

Retailers using AInventory report up to a 5% increase in sales due to fewer stock-outs and improved shelf compliance. The system’s cameras feature energy-saving modes, entering "sleep" cycles between scans to conserve battery life. Designed for all types of retailers — from small grocery stores to large supermarket chains — these AI-powered cameras make advanced technology accessible, showing that AI isn’t just for high-tech businesses but can also help stores keep everyday essentials in stock, organized, and correctly priced.

About Yango Tech

Yango Tech, a part of the global tech company Yango Group, is a unified ecosystem delivering advanced B2B technology solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses. The company offers an integrated suite of tools, spanning warehousing, mobility, retail, and beyond, designed to help businesses streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth. The ecosystem includes AI technology solutions for retailers Yango Tech Retail, last mile delivery Yango Tech Autonomy, AI-powered automation solution for warehouses Yango Tech Robotics, advertising solutions Retail Media, last-mile delivery management solution RouteQ, cloud platform Yango Tech Cloud, corporate browser for organizations Yango Tech Browser, and database YangoDB. By leveraging cutting-edge AI-powered innovations, Yango Tech empowers companies to stay competitive and thrive in an increasingly digital world .