Dubai, UAE - Yango, the international ride-hailing service, part of the global tech company Yango Group, has launched a new business-to-business (B2B) service, Yango Rides for Business, during the ITS World Congress 2024, the leading global event for smart mobility and transport innovation in Dubai. This new service aims to simplify and enhance corporate transportation management.

Yango Rides for Business offers companies a seamless way to manage all employee transportation needs through a single, centralised platform. With the service, businesses can consolidate their ride-hailing expenses, eliminating the need for prepayments or employee reimbursements. All rides are billed monthly to a corporate account, with expenses being fully tax-deductible and easily trackable.

Key feature of the service is advanced customisation that allows organisations to control ride access and set spending limits for employees or clients according to their specific needs. This flexibility enables departments and teams to tailor transportation solutions for daily commutes or specialised travel. Through a dedicated account management system, businesses can effectively monitor ride access, usage limits, and expenses, ensuring efficient budget management and cost reduction.

Islam Abdul Karim, General Manager of Yango GCC, added: “Dubai's economic strength, highlighted by a 3.2% growth in the first quarter of 2024, reflects a thriving business climate that demands operational efficiency. With our new service simplifying the logistics of corporate transportation, businesses can enhance employee productivity, cut administrative tasks, and improve travel experiences, helping them thrive in Dubai’s competitive market.”

Ivan Kaplunovich, Head of B2B at Yango, explained: “Modern businesses need to manage costs effectively while remaining adaptable to changing demands. Yango Rides for Business provides a comprehensive platform that helps companies handle all aspects of their corporate transportation. This includes controlling travel spending, streamlining the process of booking rides, simplifying billing, and creating customised reports in the business account. This flexibility ensures businesses can stay efficient and focused on growth, innovation, and adding value.”

The service offers three distinct service classes—Business, Premier, and Elite—each designed to cater to different business needs. Companies can select the appropriate tier for various roles or levels within their organisation. Additionally, Yango Rides for Business includes round-the-clock support from a dedicated team, with each company receiving a personal manager to address issues promptly and provide customised assistance.

For more information about Yango Rides for Businesses, please visit the Yango Website.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.

Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences. In addition to ride-hailing, car rental, and public transport services, Yango Maps, Yango Delivery, Yango Play, Yango Tech, and Yasmina, an advanced Arabic human-like AI voice assistant and smart speaker, are also available in the UAE.

For more information, please visit www.yango.com.