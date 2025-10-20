Dubai, UAE — Yango Group, a global technology company headquartered in the UAE, and China Mobile International (CMI), a wholly owned subsidiary of China Mobile, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advanced technology solutions that help businesses grow and expand globally.

The agreement, signed during GITEX GLOBAL 2025 in Dubai, outlines a shared commitment to developing tools and infrastructure by combining CMI’s global telecom expertise with Yango Group’s technological knowledge.

The collaboration will focus on global cooperation across regions of mutual interest — including Central Asia, the Middle East, and Africa — in the areas of artificial intelligence, advertising technologies, cloud infrastructure, and other digital innovations. Together, the parties aim to deliver scalable, future-ready solutions that help businesses operate more efficiently and reach new markets.

“This partnership reflects our shared ambition to build technology that enables business,” said Sergej Loiter, CEO of Search, AI & AdTech, at Yango Group. “CMI brings global telecom infrastructure, while we contribute deep product expertise and local insights. Together, we’re creating the foundation for smarter operations and sustainable growth in emerging digital economies.”

LU Jing from CMI stated: "Our collaboration with Yango Group represents a significant step in extending CMI's global digital ecosystem. By combining our extensive network capabilities with Yango's innovative technology platforms, we aim to empower enterprises with seamless connectivity, intelligent solutions, and new opportunities for cross-border growth. The UAE's unique position makes it an ideal hub to accelerate this vision."