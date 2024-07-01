Dubai, UAE: Yango, the international ride-hailing service, has partnered with Sparklo, a global cleantech company revolutionising the recycling industry. As part of this collaboration, Sparklo users in Dubai can redeem points for 10% and 20% discounts on their Yango rides. Points are collected by recycling plastic bottles and aluminium cans up to two litres through Sparklo's innovative reverse vending machines (RVMs), known as Sparklomats. This activity will become the first stage in big collaboration which underscores Yango’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact and supporting eco-friendly initiatives.

This partnership is in line with the UAE’s environmental initiatives, such as the ban on single-use plastic bags in effect this month and Dubai Municipality’s goal to collect and recycle 3 million pieces of plastic packaging in the emirate. Yango’s commitment to contributing to the nation’s ESG objectives is demonstrated by using AI & data-powered mapping, routing, and navigation systems. These systems optimise route planning by analysing vast amounts of historical traffic data and real-time updates, to determine the most efficient routes, reducing travel time and fuel consumption while minimising carbon emissions.

Islam Abdul Karim, General Manager, Yango GCC said: “We are thrilled to partner with Sparklo, a company that furthers our vision for a sustainable future. This collaboration allows us to offer our users not only a premium ride experience at a discounted rate but also an opportunity to contribute to environmental conservation in a more accessible and rewarding way. Sustainability is a core mission at Yango, and we are committed to integrating eco-friendly practices into our operations to reduce our carbon footprint with the right partners to support the UAE's environmental conservation goals. ”

Sparklo has been at the forefront of promoting sustainable practices worldwide through its cutting-edge software and hardware solutions that utilise AI and machine learning to optimise recycling processes. With over 250,000 users globally and key local partnerships like Dubai Municipality, Carrefour, Accor, and ADNOC, Sparklo has collected almost 30 million plastic bottles and aluminium cans worldwide. In the UAE alone, Sparklo has amassed over 150,000 users, making it the most popular sustainability app in the region. Each day, Sparklo collects more than 180,000 bottles and cans for recycling, which is equivalent to collecting 2.5 bottles per second and almost 2% of all consumption in the country

Maxim Kaplevich, Founder and CEO of Sparklo, commented, “Our approach at Sparklo is to motivate people to recycle by offering engaging rewards. For this approach to work, we must give users the ability to redeem points for discounts on products they use in their daily routine. Our collaboration with Yango is exactly what our users need – it allows them to seamlessly integrate sustainable practices into their everyday lives by redeeming points for taxi discounts. We are committed to providing our users with practical redemption options that support their daily activities and encourage a more sustainable lifestyle.”

Users can start recycling today and enjoy the benefits of discounted rides in Dubai, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future. Sparklomats are conveniently located across Dubai and Abu Dhabi in supermarkets, malls, cinemas, petrol stations, and other public places. Users can easily locate the nearest Sparklomat using the Sparklo App, which features an interactive map.

This long-term partnership aims to bring even more convenience and value to the communities in the UAE, with plans to expand the initiative to Abu Dhabi in the coming months.

About Yango

Yango is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.

Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences. In addition to the ride-hailing service, Yango Maps, Yango Delivery, Yango Play, Yango Tech, Yango Robotics and Yasmina, an advanced Arabic human-like AI voice assistant, are also available in the UAE.

About Sparklo

Sparklo is a global cleantech company dedicated to revolutionising the recycling industry and encouraging sustainable practices worldwide. Through its innovative reverse vending machines (RVMs) known as Sparklomats, the company motivates users to recycle plastic bottles and aluminium cans by offering engaging rewards. Sparklo's cutting-edge software and hardware solutions utilise AI and machine learning to optimise recycling processes, making it fun and easy for individuals to contribute to a sustainable lifestyle.