Yalla TV, the UAE’s leading media house , proudly announces the launch of Yalla Green Mobility — a wide-reaching initiative reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and supporting the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategic vision.

As the country accelerates its path toward a more sustainable future, Yalla Green Mobility aims to inspire change by promoting awareness, community engagement, and eco-innovation. The initiative reflects a deep-rooted belief that the media can be a catalyst for meaningful environmental transformation, and not merely a passive observer.

Yalla Green Mobility will roll out a series of activities and engagements across 2025 and beyond, each designed to spark dialogue and action within communities, industries, and institutions. From hands-on experiences with next-generation mobility solutions to community-driven green efforts, the initiative seeks to connect people with the evolving landscape of sustainable living.

As part of the program, YGM will explore a variety of activations — including events that showcase the potential of electric and hybrid mobility, creative media series highlighting sustainability champions, and interactive campaigns promoting environmental awareness across digital and physical spaces.

Educational and corporate partnerships will play a crucial role in extending the reach of the initiative. Institutions, government entities, and forward-thinking brands will be engaged in efforts to strengthen green values across generations.

“We believe media is not just a mirror to society, but a driver of meaningful transformation,” said Barbie Nuki, Founder & CEO of Yalla TV and Director & Founder of Yalla Green Mobility. “With Yalla Green Mobility, we are not only reaffirming our commitment to the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 initiative but also bringing the conversation around sustainability into everyday lives — through experience, education, and empowerment.”

Yalla TV envisions YGM as more than just a campaign — it is a movement. A movement that invites everyone, from government leaders to school children, from multinational brands to individual citizens, to participate in creating a greener tomorrow.

As the UAE forges ahead with its sustainability agenda, Yalla Green Mobility stands ready to serve as a platform where ideas take shape, collaborations thrive, and every small action contributes to a collective impact.