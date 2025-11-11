Average MAUs increased by 8.1% to 43.4 million, from 40.2 million in the third quarter of 2024

Yalla Group’s nine-month revenues up by 3.7% to AED 947.9 million

UAE, Dubai: Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based online social networking and gaming company, today announced strong financial results for the third quarter ending on September 30, 2025.

According to the financial data, the company’s revenues rose to AED 329.1 million, marking a 0.8% increase compared to the third quarter of 2024, reflecting steady and consistent business growth.

This brings Yalla’s total revenues for the first nine months of 2025 to AED 947.9 million, an increase of 3.7% compared to AED 913.7 million recorded during the same period in 2024.

The group also reported a net income of AED 149.5 million for Q3, a 3.9% increase from AED 143.9million in the third quarter of 2024. The net margin remained high at 45.4%, underscoring Yalla’s strong revenue generation and disciplined spending.

In terms of platform engagement, Yalla saw its average monthly active users (MAUs) jump by 8.1% in the third quarter, reaching 43.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, up from 40.2 million.

Significant milestone

“We are pleased to report another quarter of consistent growth and solid financial performance. In the third quarter of 2025, Yalla delivered AED 329.1 million in revenues, exceeding the high end of our guidance. Our net income reached AED 149.5 million, representing a 3.9% rise from the same period last year, while our net margin expanded to 45.4%, underscoring our continued focus on efficiency, profitability, and sustainable value creation,” said Yang Tao, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Yalla Group Limited.

“Our expanding game portfolio has been a key driver of growth this quarter. We soft-launched our first match-3 title, Turbo Match, on Android during the quarter, and we were pleased to see its initial user acquisition and retention metrics meeting our expectations. Meanwhile, our self-developed roguelike and strategy (SLG) games, created in collaboration with a leading global gaming studio, are expected to launch in the coming weeks, further strengthening our presence in the mid- and hard-core gaming segments across the MENA region,” Tao added.

The CEO of Yalla Group further said: “This quarter also marked a significant milestone, the fifth anniversary of Yalla Group’s IPO, celebrated with a bell-ringing ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange. This moment is a testament to our journey of growth, innovation, and resilience. As we look ahead, we will continue to maximize synergies between our social and gaming ecosystems, enhance our AI-driven technological capabilities, and remain steadfast in our mission to make Yalla the most popular platform for social networking and entertainment across MENA.”

Growing user base

For his part, Saifi Ismail, Group President at Yalla Group, said: “We are delighted with Yalla Group’s strong third-quarter results, which reflect the strength of our strategy and the dedication of our teams. Delivering another quarter of solid growth and maintaining a healthy profitability level reaffirms our ability to adapt, innovate, and perform consistently in a rapidly evolving market. Our growing user base and strong financial performance showcases the sustainability of our business model and the strength of our brand in this dynamic market.”

Ismail added: “As we continue to diversify our portfolio, we are particularly excited about the momentum in our gaming segment and the opportunities it presents for long-term growth. By leveraging our deep understanding of regional user behavior and our expanding in-house capabilities, we are positioning Yalla as a bridge between global innovation and regional creativity, bringing world-class entertainment experiences tailored for local audiences.”

“As we look forward, we will continue to align our strategies with the UAE’s vision for a thriving digital economy, fostering innovation, and empowering local talent. Through our ongoing investments in AI, product development, and community building, we seek to play a bigger role in the region’s digital transformation, thereby reinforcing Yalla’s leadership as the MENA region’s premier social networking and gaming ecosystem,” Ismail stated.

About Yalla Group Limited

Yalla Group Limited is the largest MENA-based online social networking and gaming company, in terms of revenue in 2022. The Company operates two flagship mobile applications, Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform, and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application featuring online versions of board games, popular in MENA, with in-game voice chat and localized Majlis functionality. Building on the success of Yalla and Yalla Ludo, the Company continues to add engaging new content, creating a regionally focused, integrated ecosystem dedicated to fulfilling MENA users’ evolving online social networking and gaming needs. Through its holding subsidiary, Yalla Game Limited, the Company has expanded its capabilities in mid-core and hard-core games in the MENA region, leveraging its local expertise to bring innovative gaming content to its users. In addition, the growing Yalla ecosystem includes YallaChat, an IM product tailored for Arabic users, WeMuslim, a product that supports Arabic users in observing their customs, and casual games such as Yalla Baloot and 101 Okey Yalla, developed to sustain vibrant local gaming communities in MENA. Yalla is also actively exploring outside of MENA with Yalla Parchis, a Ludo game designed for the South American markets. Yalla’s mobile applications deliver a seamless experience that fosters a sense of loyalty and belonging, establishing highly devoted and engaged user communities through close attention to detail and localized appeal that profoundly resonates with users.