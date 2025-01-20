Doha, Qatar — YaLLa Esports, the leading esports media company and tournament organizer in the MENA region, announces a strategic partnership with SNRG, Qatar’s foremost esports company. This collaboration marks YaLLa Esports’ expansion into Qatar, demonstrating the organization’s long-term commitment to developing the local gaming and esports landscape.

Under this partnership, SNRG will serve as YaLLa Esports’ official local representative, leveraging both organizations’ expertise to create new opportunities for players, fans, and businesses in Qatar’s vibrant gaming scene. The alliance aims to elevate the country’s position in regional esports, laying a strong foundation for future events, tournaments, and community engagement initiatives.

“At YaLLa Esports, our mission has always been to build and support thriving esports ecosystems,” says Teemu Koski, Chief Growth Officer at YaLLa Esports. “Partnering with SNRG – a company that has already showcased tremendous dedication through successful platforms like the Qatar Esports Forum – is a significant milestone for us. By combining our regional expertise with SNRG’s local insights, we’re confident we can drive meaningful growth in Qatar’s esports scene, delivering tangible benefits for players, partners, and fans.”

“We at SNRG are excited to partner with YaLLa Esports,” adds Ibrahim Samha, Founder & CEO. “Our goal has always been to elevate the esports and gaming culture in Qatar both competitively and commercially, by utilizing our local market expertise, resources, and network, which we intend to deploy through our partnership with an established leader like YaLLa. Our vision to drive growth, foster collaboration, and position Qatar as a hub for esports on the global stage aligns perfectly”

Together, YaLLa Esports and SNRG will also collaborate on YaLLa Compass Qatar—an upcoming large-scale esports activation that will build on SNRG’s success with the Qatar Esports Forum. By integrating their signature B2B and B2C event IPs, the two organizations will offer comprehensive experiences for gamers, investors, and local authorities. This combined initiative is poised to be on par with the region’s biggest esports gatherings, reinforcing Qatar’s reputation as a rising esports powerhouse.

Both YaLLa Esports and SNRG look forward to engaging with local government entities to ensure the long-term development of the local ecosystem. The collaboration serves as a testament to both organizations’ commitment to establishing a sustainable and world-class esports infrastructure in Qatar, rather than making short-lived forays into the market.

About YaLLa Esports

Established in 2016 by a collective of passionate gamers, YaLLa Esports is the leading esports media company and tournament organizer in the United Arab Emirates. Dedicated to building an innovative esports ecosystem, YaLLa fosters inclusivity and equal opportunities for athletes and teams at all levels of competition. As a homegrown leader in the MENA region, YaLLa empowers regional talent while making its mark globally through trailblazing initiatives and immersive esports experiences.

With its flagship initiative, the YaLLa Compass Circuit, the organization has earned global recognition, positioning itself as a driving force in the region’s rapidly growing esports scene. Committed to pushing the boundaries of competitive gaming, YaLLa continues to create thrilling opportunities for players, fans, and partners alike.

About SNRG:

SNRG is a leading Esports company in Qatar dedicated to redefining esports excellence and propelling Qatar to the forefront of the global esports scene through strategic partnerships and sector expansion. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, we empower our partners to unlock the full potential of this dynamic and rapidly growing industry.

About YaLLa Compass

Launched in 2023, the YaLLa Compass Circuit is an elite esports competition originating from the Middle East, created to showcase regional talent on the global stage. In its first season, the circuit achieved remarkable success, drawing 50 million views, 5 million watch hours, and 30 broadcasts in 15 languages. By bridging local and global esports communities, YaLLa Compass is reshaping the competitive gaming landscape, offering players and teams a unique platform to compete internationally.

