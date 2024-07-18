Yahsat accelerates efforts to expand in Zimbabwe following agreement with Satcom Technologies to provide sophisticated satellite communications eLearning and Telemedicine, Mobility, and Fixed solutions

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat), the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, organised a high-level forum with several Zimbabwean Government Ministries, providing live demonstrations of its newest space technology.

The forum was conducted in cooperation with Satcom Technologies, Yahsat’s recently appointed partner in Zimbabwe to explore new satellite communications opportunities in the African country. The event occurred on 17 July at the Hyatt Regency, Harare, and attracted high-level delegates from the Zimbabwean Government.

The forum discussed how Yahsat’s state-of-the-art space technology can connect communities to essential online services. Zimbabwean officials also took part in a series of live demonstrations showcasing Yahsat’s latest Telemedicine and e-Learning solutions. The attendees gained first-hand knowledge about the significant impact of Yahsat’s products and services and how the Zimbabwean Government can leverage space technology as part of its plans to develop the education and health sectors.

Ali Al Hashemi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat, said: "We are delighted with the response we received from attendees at the showcase of our space technology solutions. Our satellite-based solutions make it possible to connect communities in even the most isolated areas reliably and securely so that people can access crucial e-Learning and Telemedicine solutions. The Government of Zimbabwe expressed their interest in these solutions after witnessing the demonstrations.”

Sulaiman Al Ali, Chief Commercial Officer of Yahsat, said: "The partnership between Yahsat and Satcom Technologies is a testament to our commitment to actively contribute to bridging the digital divide experienced by underserved communities across Africa. We believe that by combining our expertise with Satcom Technologies, we can significantly enhance Zimbabwe’s connectivity infrastructure and contribute to its economic development."

Tafadzwa Collins Semu, CEO of SATCOM Technologies, added: "Satcom is excited about our strategic partnership with Yahsat, which enables us to deliver much-needed solutions to our target sectors. We received strong interest from various Zimbabwe Government Ministries during the forum. The live showcase was a huge success as both partners and government officials experienced the advanced capabilities of Yahsat’s space tech solutions first-hand and witnessed how such solutions can make a real difference in improving access to education, health, and other services for millions of people.”

The agreement with Satcom Technologies is the latest example of Yahsat’s determination to provide advanced satellite communication technology to transform the country’s connectivity, and technological capabilities in communities across Zimbabwe.

These solutions allow users even in the most remote areas to access essential public services in e-Learning, Telemedicine, Mobility, and Fixed solutions while acting as a catalyst to drive sustainable economic growth.

Yahsat’s satellite broadband solutions provider, YahClick, has built an extensive partner and network throughout Africa in recent years and is present in 28 countries across the continent. YahClick leverages satellite broadband services to individuals, governments, and businesses across Africa empowering communities by enabling online government services and e-commerce.

About Yahsat

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite solutions in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.

Yahsat’s fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises. Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes) and YahLink. Yahsat also participates in Hughes do Brazil, an equity partnership with Hughes, and YahLive, an equity partnership with SES. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4, the next generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is due to enter service in 2025. In 2023, Yahsat placed an order for two new software-defined telecommunication satellites, Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5, which are expected to be launched in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

For more information, visit: www.yahsat.com

On 18 December 2023, the Board of Directors of each of Bayanat AI PLC (Bayanat) and Yahsat recommended a merger of the two entities to their shareholders. On 25 April 2024, shareholders of Bayanat and Yahsat approved the merger of the two entities. The merger aims to create an AI-powered space technology champion in the MENA region with global reach. Bayanat and Yahsat will continue to operate independently until regulatory approval is received and the merger is effective, which is expected to take place in the second half of 2024. Visit the merger microsite for more information: www.asharedambition.com

