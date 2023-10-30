Yahsat aims to integrate the UNGC’s Ten Principles into its operations to promote fair and responsible business practices

This move is in line with both the UN’s sustainability vision and the UAE’s commitment to meeting the global sustainable development goals

Abu Dhabi: Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (ADX: YAHSAT), the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, today announced that it has joined the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). As an official member, Yahsat will integrate the ten core UNGC principles into its business operations, encompassing human rights, labour, environmental stewardship and anti-corruption measures.

Yahsat will incorporate these principles into every facet of its sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy so that it is rigorously adopted throughout its entire operations. The company also plans to play an active role in a variety of collaborative projects that will advance the sustainability vision of both the United Nations and the United Arab Emirates, with a particular focus on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ali Al Hashemi, Yahsat Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “Yahsat is extremely proud to be the first UAE space technology company to join the United Nations Global Compact and incorporate its ten principles into Yahsat’s core business. This reflects our unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability for all our actions that impact people and the planet. Yahsat already has a proven track record of strong ethical governance practices, making it an ideal UNGC member, which is focused on building a sustainable future for us all”.

As an official UNGC member, Yahsat will annually issue “Communication on Progress” of implementation of the UNGC's Ten Principles.

About Yahsat:

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite services in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.

Yahsat’s fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises. Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes) and YahLink. Yahsat also participates in Hughes do Brasil, an equity partnership with Hughes, and Yahlive, an equity partnership with SES. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4-NGS, the next-generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is scheduled for launch in H1 2024 and expected to commence services in H1 2025.

