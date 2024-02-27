Dubai, UAE – Building on the success of last year’s event, Yachting Malta and VisitMalta are proud to announce their collaboration to spotlight The Maltese Islands at the Dubai International Boat Show 2024. The two entities will be promoting Malta as a premier yachting and boating destination for the Middle East yacht owners, Yacht lovers, and travel enthusiasts.

Taking place between February 28 and March 3, at the massive Dubai Harbour will host the 30th edition of DIBS, showcasing the artistry of the world's premier boatbuilders, the excitement of watersports, and the allure of refined living.

VisitMalta will be exhibiting at the prestigious Dubai International Boat Show for the second consecutive year, accompanied by Yachting Malta; a public-private partnership between the Government of Malta and the Royal Malta Yacht Club.

Inviting visitors to come to Yachting Malta stand ref MLL-104 for first-hand knowledge about what Malta has to offer for yachting, sailing, divers and water sports enthusiasts.

Yachting Malta joining forces with the Super Yacht Industry Network Malta to showcase Malta as the ideal Yacht cruising destination and a hub for Refits, registrations and all ancillary services including Wintering, Hardstanding, Crew training and other services.

VisitMalta will also be present at the same stand to showcase the tourism attractions of the Maltese Islands of Malta, Comino and Gozo, especially as a sailing and diving destination that is coupled with history and culture, heritage sites and culinary experiences.

As a well-known yachting and boating destination for leisure and international sporting events, Malta also offers some of the best diving experiences in the Mediterranean Sea. It has diverse natural reefs and exceptional underwater caves and rock formations. Adding to the experience, the Maltese Islands are also known for their year-round good weather conditions, crystal-clear visibility and mild water temperatures.

As testimony to Malta’s scuba diving pedigree as leading Scuba diving destination in Europe and one of the best diving sites in the world, Malta earned second place in the ‘Top diver destination of the year 2018’ awards by one of the world's longest-established diving websites; Divernet.

Finally, to entice visitors to visit Malta and to encourage more people to choose the Maltese Islands for Mediterranean Yacht Charters, the Maltese government has applied a lower VAT rate on yacht charters. This move aims to make the Maltese Islands a more appealing and prestigious destination for yacht charters in the Mediterranean.

The Ministry of Finance in Malta recently issued a legal notice to follow a specific part of a tax directive from the European Council. This notice, labeled L.N.231 of 2023, introduces a new lower tax rate for renting pleasure boats. If someone rents a pleasure boat for up to 5 weeks within a year, they only have to pay a 12% tax rate.

These rules apply to short-term rentals of pleasure boats within a year, even if the rental is broken into multiple parts, as long as it's for the same boat and person. These rules start on January 1, 2024, and will affect all pleasure boat rentals from that date onward.

Malta offers a world-class diving experience, and stands out as a top choice for enthusiasts and adventurers alike. The recognition of Malta's exceptional diving sites and the implementation of a lower VAT rate on yacht charters further solidify its position as a prestigious destination in the Mediterranean. Visitors are invited to explore the Yachting Malta stand at the show, where they can discover firsthand the rich heritage, natural beauty, and unparalleled experiences that await in the Maltese Islands.

To Explore More in Malta visit: https://www.visitmalta.com/ & www.yachtingmalta.org

For more information about DIBS 2024:

https://www.boatshowdubai.com/

Video: Promotional video (Why Malta is the premier yachting and boating destination for the Middle East yacht owners, Yacht lovers, and travel enthusiasts.)

To download the video please click on this link: https://we.tl/t-vWffPLaT9v

Hashtags

#VisitMalta #YachtingMalta #dibs2024 #Malta #Yacht #Yachting #VAT #UAE #Dubai #SaudiArabia #Bahrain #Kuwait #Oman #Qatar #MiddleEast #AVIAREPS

About Malta Tourism Authority and VisitMalta

The Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) was formally set up by the Malta Travel and Tourism Service Act (1999). This clearly defines its role – extending it beyond that of international marketing to include a domestic, motivating, directional, co-ordinating and regulatory role. The Act strengthens the public and private partnership in tourism through greater and more direct participation by the private sector in national planning and development of the industry. The Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) has a diverse role, but one which in essence is all about creating and fostering relationships. The MTA is the tourism industry’s regulator and motivator, its business partner, the country’s brand promoter, and is here to form, maintain and manage meaningful partnerships with all tourism stakeholders. Primarily, this means attracting visitors to the Islands, but also working closely alongside the private sector partners. Importantly, the MTA is also here to help strengthen the industry’s human resources, ensure the highest standards and quality of the Islands’ tourism product, and foster relations with local and international media.

About Yachting Malta

Yachting Malta is a public private partnership between the Government of Malta and the Royal Malta Yacht Club. Launched in April 2015, the organisation’s primary role is to identify and attract high profile yachting events to the Maltese Islands, including sailing regattas, power racing, boat shows, yachting awards & conferences. Yachting Malta also aims to enhance the quality and growth of already established events. Another role is to foster and promote yachting and associated international activities with an emphasis on the young. This includes education and training in the fundamentals of sailing, powerboat racing and water safety. The organisation also serves as a consultative voice to the relevant authorities, vis a vis infrastructural yachting projects such as new breakwaters, yacht services & marinas. One of Yachting Malta’s goals is to support the increase the range and volume of berthing facilities and yacht services in Malta and Gozo.

For more information, please contact:

Mazen Alibrahim

PR Director

AVIAREPS Middle East

e: malibrahim@aviareps.com