Artificial intelligence (AI) stands as one of the most transformative technological trends currently reshaping various sectors of the economy. XTB, a global fintech offering access to global financial markets through an online investment platform and mobile application, has been intensively developing its competencies in this area for the last year. During this time, a series of cutting-edge solutions have been implemented, which are now used daily by over 60% of XTB’s global teams.

At the end of 2023, XTB established a dedicated team within the Technology and Product Department to focus on implementing innovative AI-based technologies. The team is led by Dr. Tomasz Gawron, whose scientific expertise and practical experience in various industries provide a strong foundation for their initiatives:

- The past year has been extremely intense for us in terms of implementing AI-based solutions. Although the effects may still seem barely noticeable to customers externally, artificial intelligence already plays the role of a key assistant to XTB product teams, significantly increasing the efficiency of their actions and supporting the development of the platform. Most of our team regularly uses tools that support their daily work, and generate nearly 100,000 AI-handled queries monthly, which allows us to focus on what matters, unleashig next-level AI-powered human creativity and personalized customer service - says Dr. Tomasz Gawron, Head of AI at XTB.

XTB’s AI-based chat and Personal Assistant for Investors: a big bet on technology

XTB is focusing a significant amount of resources and energy in developing new AI-based tools for investors, like an AI-based chat feature, which will be eventually introduced on the investment platform to assist the customer service department. This tool will handle basic and repetitive inquiries, allowing expert assistants to concentrate on more complex issues.

Ultimately, we aim to create an AI assistant at XTB that will be accessible to all clients. The chat feature addressing user questions about platform operations is just the beginning of our efforts to enhance user experience. In future stages, we want the AI assistant to help investors find information about potential investments and obtain detailed data. Our goal is to democratize the investment landscape, enabling investors to make the most informed and responsible decisions with the help of state-of-the-art technology, as emphasized by Dr. Tomasz Gawron.

XTB’s teams keep adapting to leverage AI across the board

Artificial intelligence has become an integral part of processes at XTB. AI-based tools are utilized now from the partially automated onboarding of new clients, to the automation of account migrations from other brokers—an innovation that is particularly noteworthy given the traditional, manual nature of this process in other financial institutions.

“It is especially important for us to keep furthering the applications of AI within our Technology and Product Department, where these tools now assist code generation, data analysis, and project change reviews. The automation of routine tasks allows our developers to concentrate on more complex assignments. AI is also delivering interesting benefits in our marketing strategy, where internal tools facilitate the creation of tailored advertising campaigns that conform to XTB's brand identity with an enhanced understanding of our clients’ expectations and needs” said Achraf Drid, Managing Director at XTB MENA.

Furthermore, an advanced voice-of-customer system has been introduced using artificial intelligence, which analyzes user feedback about the XTB platform found online. This enables detailed sentiment analysis and allows for quicker responses to user suggestions.

The past few years have seen tremendous technological development at XTB. Currently, over 50% of the workforce, more than 500 people, are part of the Technology and Product Department within the company. By focusing on the development of proprietary technology, XTB manages its own investment platform, where new products are regularly introduced. In 2024 alone, automated Investment Plans, seamless currency exchange between accounts,retirement products, and a virtual wallet with a multi-currency card were implemented. XTB will announce its implementation plans for 2025 at the beginning of next year.

About XTB

XTB is a global fintech company that provides individual investors instant access to financial markets worldwide through an innovative online investing platform and the XTB mobile app. Founded in Poland in 2004, we currently support over 1.2 million customers globally in achieving their investment ambitions.

At XTB, we are committed to the ongoing development of the online investing platform enabling our customers to trade 6,300+ instruments including stocks, ETFs, CFDs based on currency pairs, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. With the recent launch of Investment Plans, a long-term passive investing product, our clients can now unlock the growing potential of ETFs and diversify their portfolios effectively. In the key markets, we're offering interest rates on uninvested funds enabling investors to put their money to work and benefit even when they aren't actively investing.

Our online platform is a top destination not only for investing but also for market analysis and education. We offer an extensive library of educational materials, videos, webinars, and courses to help our customers become better investors irrespective of their trading experience. Our customer service team provides support in 18 languages and is available 24/5 via email, chat, or phone.

In over two decades of activity in the financial markets, we have expanded our reach to having more than 1.1k employees. XTB is headquartered in Poland and has offices in multiple countries across the globe, including the UK, Germany, Romania, Spain, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Portugal, France, Dubai, and Chile.

Since 2016, XTB shares have been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. We are regulated by the world’s largest supervisory authorities: the Financial Conduct Authority, the Polish Financial Supervision Authority, the Cyprus Securities & Exchange Commission, the Dubai Financial Services Authority, and the Financial Services Commission.

Visit xtb.com for more information.