Qatar – XS.com, the award-winning global multi-asset fintech and financial services provider, is proud to announce its participation as the Exclusive Partner of the prestigious Qatar Financial Expo & Awards (QFEX). The event is set to take place on February 4–5, 2025, at the iconic Marsa Malaz Kempinski in Doha, Qatar.

Widely recognized as one of the most significant financial gatherings in the MENA region, QFEX will bring together traders, investors, financial professionals, and industry leaders to discuss the latest trends, innovations, and advancements shaping the future of financial services.

As the Exclusive Partner, XS.com will play a central role in driving meaningful dialogue and fostering collaboration within the financial sector while highlighting its ongoing commitment to empowering traders and investors worldwide with cutting-edge solutions.

Additionally, the award winning broker is proud to feature distinguished speakers who will share their insights and expertise during the event.

Ahmed Negm, Head of the Research Department at XS.com, will be holding an educational and informative presentation about the “The Effect of AI on Global financial Markets.

Moreover, Elie Nachawaty, Business Development VP at XS.com will captivate the audience with his presentation titled “Using AI to Improve Online Trading Strategies”.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Shadi Shalloum, MENA Director of XS.com, remarked:

“Being the Exclusive Partner of the Qatar Financial Expo & Awards underscores our commitment to supporting meaningful connections within the financial community. This event is an excellent opportunity to engage with professionals across the region, exchange ideas, and showcase the values that drive XS.com. We are excited to be part of this prestigious event that serves as a platform to strengthening our relationships in the Middle East’s vibrant financial markets.”

At QFEX, XS.com will showcase its state-of-the-art multi-asset trading platforms and financial products, providing attendees with a hands-on opportunity to experience the company’s solutions firsthand.

The company’s presence at the event will include interactive activities and live demonstrations led by its team of experts, who will be on hand to offer insights and consultations tailored to the needs of modern traders.

Suhair Alashqar, CEO at AFAQ Group Events and Media said:

“In our relentless journey towards transforming the investment industry across the Middle East, we’d like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the XS.com for once again joining us as our Exclusive Partner. XS.com’s unwavering support as our Exclusive Partner for the forthcoming Qatar Financial Expo & Awards 2024 remains invaluable”.

Attendees of QFEX will have the opportunity to connect with industry professionals, explore networking opportunities, and participate in discussions aimed at advancing innovation and excellence within the sector.

As the Exclusive Partner, XS.com’s branding will be prominently displayed throughout the venue, reflecting the company’s leadership and trusted reputation in the financial services industry.

The Qatar Financial Expo & Awards also features a celebration of achievements in finance and fintech, and XS.com is proud to support this initiative, which recognizes outstanding contributions and encourages continued growth and development within the sector.

This sponsorship further underscores XS.com’s commitment to innovation and its role as a driving force behind advancements in trading and financial technologies.

XS Company Review

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.

About AFAQ Group

AFAQ Group Overseas is a leader in the media, events and exhibitions industries at the highest level.

Its experience and wealth of knowledge has not only been acquired locally but on an international scale too, with a database of partners and contacts worldwide.

It continues to strive in the changing world and enjoys educating about new products and industries, especially in the volatile world of Financial Markets.