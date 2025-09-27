XS.com, the global fintech and multi-asset brokerage powerhouse, has been awarded the prestigious “Best Online Trading Broker” at the Smart Vision Summit Bahrain 2025, held on September 24–25 at The Crowne Plaza, Manama.

This award recognizes XS.com’s dedication to redefining online trading through a 360° approach that combines advanced technology, exceptional client support, and localized expertise. By seamlessly integrating multi-asset trading platforms, live market data, sophisticated analytical tools, and multilingual services, XS.com sets the standard for a complete trading experience in the MENA region and beyond.

Shadi Salloum, Regional Director for XS.com in the MENA Region, said:

“Receiving the Best Online Trading Broker award in Bahrain is a proud moment for our team and a strong recognition of our efforts to lead the online trading industry both regionally and globally. This award reflects our ongoing commitment to providing traders with cutting-edge technology, superior support, and a seamless trading journey from start to finish. Our goal is to empower every client, wherever they are, with a complete, reliable, and innovative trading experience.”

Dr. Mohammed Elnozamy, Chairman and Managing Director of Smart Vision, added:

“XS.com exemplifies leadership in online trading, combining global standards with deep regional insights. This award highlights their innovative approach, market expertise, and commitment to improving the trading experience for clients.”

This latest recognition adds to XS.com’s growing portfolio of international and regional awards, further cementing its reputation as a trusted and innovative leader in the fintech and online trading space. Each accolade reflects the company’s consistent dedication to excellence, technology-driven solutions, and client empowerment.

With this recognition, XS.com strengthens its position as a leader in the fintech and online trading industry, providing traders in Bahrain and the MENA region with a fully supported, technology-driven trading experience.

XS.com Company Review

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.

About Smart Vision

Smart Vision is one of the largest expertise houses that is specialized in the international and local capital markets in the field of training, skills development and organizing international conferences.

Smart Vision is classified in the three top positions in the field of training and financial expertise in the Arab world of the financial sector and capital markets.