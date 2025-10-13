XS.com, the global multi-asset fintech and financial services provider, is proud to announce it has secured a highly sought-after regulatory license from the Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This achievement marks a landmark moment in the group’s global growth journey and significantly strengthens its presence in UAE – the leading global financial hub.

Through this license, XS.com has established a new entity in UAE which will operate under SCA Category 5 license. This milestone empowers XS.com to operate under one of the world’s most respected regulatory frameworks, further enhancing its reputation as a broker of trust and credibility.

Shadi Salloum, Regional Director of XS.com in the MENA, said:

“Securing our new SCA license in UAE is a moment of pride for everyone at XS.com and a powerful validation of the credibility we have built over the years. The United Arab Emirates is a prestigious and dynamic global financial hub, and being licensed here represents not only a regulatory milestone but also a clear signal of our commitment to excellence, transparency, and client protection.”

XS.com is widely recognised as one of the most reputable and trusted brokers worldwide, operating under multiple licenses across leading jurisdictions including: the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles (FSA), the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA) in Malaysia, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa, the Financial Services Commission in Mauritius (FSC), and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) in Kuwait.

With UAE now part of its regulatory family, the group continues to elevate its brand to new heights and reinforce its position as a truly global, well-regulated, and forward-looking financial institution.

