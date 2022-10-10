Al Hashemi: Guided by the vision of our wise leadership, Dubai has become magnet and testbed for companies from around the world that bring cutting-edge technologies to the market that support the emirate’s innovation strategy.

Chairman and President of XPENG: We hope that our flying car will be a perfect match for Dubai, to jointly explore and build the future of 3D transportation.

Dubai, UAE- Underlining Dubai's leading position as a destination for future innovations and a hub for leading multinational companies to launch their latest technologies in global markets, Dubai International Chamber hosted today the world’s first public flight of the pioneering eVTOL flying car X2 designed by Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer XPeng at Skydive Dubai.

The event was co-organized by Dubai International Chamber and XPeng, and supported by Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai World Trade Centre Authority

After taking off in Dubai, the X2 flying completed its historic 90-minute test flight, marking an exciting new era of short-haul flights and intelligent mobility solutions.

The futuristic two-seater eVTOL flying car X2 is equipped with an intelligent flight control system and autonomous flight capabilities and is the latest generation of flying cars developed independently by XPENG’s affiliate XPENG AEROHT. The X2 emits zero carbon dioxide and is designed with low-altitude city capabilities in mind, with a maximum flight speed of 130 kilometres per hour.

The choice of Dubai as the destination for the test flight is attributed to Dubai International Chamber’s efforts to attract leading multinational (MNC) companies to the emirate, and the efforts of its China office since 2021. Dubai International Chamber, one of three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, works closely with government stakeholders to promote Dubai as a gateway to exploring the MENA and North Africa markets.

The event was attended by H.E. Li Xu Hang, Consul General of China in UAE, Hassan Al Hashemi, Acting President & CEO of Dubai Chambers, Dr. Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President of XPeng, Mohammad Al Kamali, Deputy CEO, Dubai Industries and Exports, government officials and members of the business community, as well as local and international press.

Attracting investments

Dubai International Chamber has been working closely with XPeng to explore wider international markets using Dubai as a gateway. The Chamber promoted the company's first survey mission to the emirate and coordinated several meetings with relevant government entities and departments in Dubai, including the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and Dubai Civil Aviation Authority among others. The Chamber also helped facilitate the X2 flying car’s first public flight on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2022.

The Chinese company’s partners include Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority and Skydive Dubai. The Chamber collaborated with the company to obtain all relevant approvals to comply with security, safety and operational guidelines.

Innovation incubator

Addressing attendees at the event, Hassan Al Hashemi said: “Led by the vision of the UAE’s leadership, Dubai has become a magnet and testbed for companies from around the world that bring cutting-edge technologies to the market that support the emirate’s innovation strategy. The decision to debut the X2 flying car in Dubai is a testament Dubai's position as global innovation leader and hub for future technology.”

He added that the success of test flight would boost confidence in Dubai as global business hub and support Dubai International Chamber’s efforts to attract multinational companies from around the world and promote the emirate as a gateway that these companies can leverage to expand their global reach and access exciting growth opportunities.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of Events Management at Dubai World Trade Centre, GITEX GLOBAL's organiser, said, "GITEX has played host to pivotal moments over the years. Today, we are proud to support the first public flight of the pioneering flying car XPENG AEROHT X2 in partnership with the Dubai International Chamber. Electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft are the future of travel, and it is incredible to witness history in the making today. Hosting this momentous event puts GITEX GLOBAL at the heart of the global shift to low-carbon urban air mobility."

Dr. Brian Gu thanked its strategic partner Dubai International Chamber for its assistance in navigating the Dubai market and valuable support in facilitating the successful test flight in Dubai.

“The next generation flying car will be intelligent, electric, vertical take off and landing, air-land coupling. The product has begun to develop since 2020 and is scheduled to be mass produced and delivered in 2024. We hope that our flying car will be a perfect match for Dubai, to jointly explore and build the future of 3D transportation, so that everyone can fly freely in the sky,” Dr. Gu added.

Dubai International Chambers’ strategy focuses on strengthening Dubai’s position as a global business centre, attracting 50 multinational companies to Dubai within three years, and supporting the expansion of 100 companies from Dubai to priority foreign markets within two years. The strategy also focuses on enhancing Dubai's business environment to become a driver of economic growth focused on multinational companies as well as to encourage and support these companies to be listed on the Dubai Financial Market.

About:

Dubai International Chamber one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies and expand the emirate’s trade ties with promising markets. The Chamber has a mandate to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s ambition to increase Dubai’s foreign trade from AED 1.4 trillion to AED 2 trillion by 2026

