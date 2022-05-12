CHANDIGARH, India /PRNewswire/ -- XenonStack, Cloud Native and Data Intelligence Company, has announced the global expansion of operations across the UAE and USA to drive 5G, Cloud Native Solutions with AI and Intelligent Automation. XenonStack is also set to hire more than 1000 people to build Cloud Native, SRE and Analytics Capabilities at its Global Delivery center in Dubai and Chandigarh/Mohali and relocate some employees globally. Recently, the company had offered ESOP to promote inclusivity and incentivize everybody to contribute to its growth.

As per the projections, the company expects to continue its CAGR of around 50% and Target of annual revenue run-rate of US$ 14 million by 2024. The company partners with Startups, SMEs, and Enterprises across the Private and Public sectors to drive enterprise-wide digital transformation. XenonStack scales its clients' ideas, build a technology stack and enable Decision Driven Data Analytics to drive Intelligent Outcomes.

XenonStack, in the last two years, has doubled its workforce in Technology Consulting and Platform engineering with Center of Excellence in SRE, RPA and Analytics. Additionally, XenonStack has been awarded the Great Place to Work in India and aims for the top 100 mid-size companies to work for.

Technology Partner Ecosystem

AWS Advanced Consulting Partner.

Certified Kubernetes Services Provider and Self Hosted Kubernetes Solution

Microsoft Azure Cloud Silver Partner - Silver Data Platform and Data Analytics Competency Partner

Open Source Community Members

CNCF (Cloud Native Computing Foundation)

The Linux Foundation

LF Data and AI Foundation

-Ends-

ABOUT XENONSTACK

XenonStack is a Technology Consulting and Cloud platform engineering company, helping businesses leverage cloud-native and AI to deliver data-centric experiences across Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Retail