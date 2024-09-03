Five Top YouTubers Leverage XCAD Network's Blockchain Technology for Content Monetisation and Engagement with 15.7 Million Subscribers

Dubai – XCAD Network, a leading Watch2Earn tokenisation platform for YouTubers, announced the launch of five new creator tokens as part of its expanding ecosystem, building on the momentum of the CreatorEX platform launch, the world’s first centralised exchange for creator tokens, and demonstrating XCAD’s continued innovation in the creator economy.

This aggressive expansion also follows the proven success of the Donato token ($DON), which not only surged 100x within its first 24 hours of trading but also demonstrated the robust viability of XCAD's model in the creator economy. The Daily UAW on-chain has exceeded 10k from just the launch of $DON alone. These developments mark a significant acceleration in XCAD's operations, highlighting the effective scalability of its platform.

The newly introduced tokens are in collaboration with these top YouTube influencers:

The Master Inventions (3.75M Subscribers)

JorgeIsaac115 (2.95M Subscribers)

FerDan (2.08M Subscribers)

Theus Breno (3.01M Subscribers)

Antaryami Gaming (4.04M Subscribers)

These YouTubers, who collectively boast over 15 million subscribers, will now offer their fans unique opportunities to engage more deeply with their content. Through the newly launched tokens, fans can unlock exclusive rewards, participate in creator-driven activities, and even influence the content creation process.

Oliver Bell, CEO and Co-Founder of XCAD Network, expressed his excitement about this expansion: "We are delighted to integrate these five dynamic creators into the XCAD ecosystem. Their participation heralds a transformative era in fan engagement, where supporters are not only rewarded for their loyalty but also gain a say in the future of their favourite content. These launches, alongside our CreatorEX platform, mark another significant milestone in our mission to empower the creator economy."

Each of the newly launched creator tokens will provide fans with unprecedented access to their favourite YouTubers. From participating in exclusive meet-and-greets and raffles to earning rewards for engaging with content, these tokens are designed to deepen the connection between creators and their communities. This innovative approach allows fans to move beyond traditional forms of support, engaging in a more interactive and meaningful way.

The new tokens are set for upcoming listings on CreatorEX. Final details, including the completion of their raises and token generation event dates, will be announced soon. CreatorEX is poised to continue its role as the premier platform for trading creator tokens, seamlessly integrating blockchain technology with the creator economy.

About XCAD Network

XCAD Network is a pioneer in the Watch2Earn revolution, bridging the gap between creators and fans through its tokenisation ecosystem. Having onboarded creators with over 500 million combined subscribers, XCAD empowers creators by launching their own tokens and provides rewards for fan loyalty in addition to a role in decision-making via Creator Token holding.

Discover more at https://xcadnetwork.com/

