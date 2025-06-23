Abu Dhabi, UAE – Stryde, a DFSA-regulated digital investment platform, has announced the acquisition of Qora71, the region’s fastest growing angel investment network. As part of the deal, Qora71 will be rebranded as Stryde71, establishing a new vertical within the Stryde ecosystem focused on venture capital and technology deals syndication.

The acquisition marks Stryde’s entry into global venture capital and strengthens its position as a multi-vertical private markets investment platform enabling individuals and institutions to seamlessly access global deals. Alongside Stryde Sports, Stryde71 expands venture capital access to both qualified and retail investors. Additional verticals are in development, as Stryde advances its mission to unlock high quality alternative investments.

Qora71 was launched with support of Hub71’s Angel Investor Support Package with the aim of unlocking greater access to early-stage capital for founders across the Middle East. In just five months, the network built a community of more than 130 angel investors and facilitated more than 50 investments, deploying over $2 million in capital, with over $1m additional in the pipeline. Founded by Youssef Salem, Qora71 quickly became a platform for community-led investing, enabling strategic capital formation through a digitally enabled syndicate model.

“Bringing Qora71 into the Stryde family is a major milestone,” said Hadi Halabi, Co-founder, Stryde. “Yousef’s leadership and what Qora71 built at Hub71 in record time is nothing short of inspirational. Together, we’re unlocking the next generation of startup investing in the region and globally.”

Youssef Salem who now joins Stryde as Partner said: “Qora71 was born out of a desire to give exceptional founders access to meaningful capital, connectivity, and market access, all powered by a community of strategic angels. In five short months, we proved that vision. Now with Stryde, we can scale that impact exponentially.”

Stryde71 combines Qora71’s community-driven syndicate model with Stryde’s DFSA-regulated platform offering a seamless, end-to-end investment experience. Marking Stryde’s entry into Abu Dhabi via ADGM, the new arm enables retail and qualified investors to co-invest in exclusive startup deals, while giving founders a one-stop platform to raise capital across early and growth stages.

Basma Ahmed AlBadi AlDhaheri, Head of Value Creation at Hub71 said: “Through Qora71, we supported early-stage investors and catalyzed meaningful outcomes, facilitating capital deployment into high-potential startups and accelerating their growth. The launch of Stryde71 is a natural next step. It reflects not only the success of the initiative, but also the collective progress of our community and our broader mission to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s capital landscape.”

The acquisition reflects the growing momentum behind early-stage funding in Abu Dhabi and the increasing availability of infrastructure supporting founders across the venture landscape. As the UAE strengthens its position as a global hub for innovation, Stryde71 represents a new model of regulated, community-driven investing designed to accelerate startup growth and attract global capital.

About Stryde

Stryde is a DFSA-regulated digital multi-vertical private markets investment platform enabling individuals and institutions to seamlessly access global deals, offering a seamless, end-to-end investment experience.

Media Contact

media@gostryde.com

Website: https://gostryde.com

About Hub71

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71’s entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programs, enabling services and support packages, founders can build, and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation’s continuous economic development.

For more information visit www.hub71.com and follow us on @Hub71AD #Hub71.