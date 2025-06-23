UAE – EDF Renewables and the EDF Group International Division join forces into EDF Power Solutions, an entity intended to strengthen the efficiency and clarity of their international activities.

EDF Power Solutions, an entity of EDF Group, has a gross installed capacity of 31 GW globally in its low-carbon electricity generation portfolio in operation worldwide. It will rely on EDF’s expertise and the technological, commercial and geographical synergies between the two entities to design innovative and efficient offers, combining several technologies and conceived as part of a global approach to ensure the decarbonisation and efficiency of local electricity systems.

With 10,000 employees in more than 25 countries, EDF Power Solutions offers a wide range of technologies for low-carbon electricity generation (wind, solar, hydropower, biomass), the flexibility of electricity systems (battery, pumped-storage hydropower, low-carbon thermal, hybrid solutions, etc.) and the reduction of its customers’ carbon footprint (solar and C&I storage, mini-grids, electric mobility, hydrogen, etc.).

The company is committed to applying the best international health and safety standards and to integrating environmental and social factors into the design phase of its projects to control their impact throughout the operating life of assets.

In the Middle East region, the launch of EDF Power Solutions consolidates a multi-technology regional portfolio of 12 GWac of installed power capacity and over 13 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions to offset per annum. As a responsible and innovation-driven industry player the group aims to better serve the region’s energy transition by offering comprehensive, low-carbon solutions across the entire energy value chain. It combines deep infrastructure know-how with cutting-edge renewable technologies – tailored to the region’s needs, which is positioning it as the leading international developer in the Middle East.

With a highly qualified human capital, EDF Power Solutions Middle East is actively shaping the future of energy systems—providing cleaner, more resilient, and more efficient outcomes for its partners across the region.

Luc Koechlin, CEO of EDF Middle East, commented: “EDF Power Solutions Middle East marks a new milestone in our journey in the region. We’re building on a strong foundation of proven delivery, trusted partnerships, and deep local understanding. With 12 GWac of capacity in the region, we thrive on highly technical projects, where we can bring real value through our ability to respond to the scale and speed of the energy transition. This allows us to support governments and industries in meeting their most ambitious energy goals through customized high-performance energy solutions.”

EDF Power Solutions Middle East is aligned with strategic national objectives including the UAE Net Zero 2050 initiative, Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and Oman’s green hydrogen roadmap. The company remains fully committed to our presence in the region and look forward to continuing our collaboration to power a sustainable energy future.

The new entity reflects EDF’s global ambition to deploy 600 TWh of low-carbon production by 2035 and marks the Middle East as one of the fastest-growing regions in its international portfolio, making the new electric world possible for everyone everywhere.

Key figures of EDF Power Solutions in the Middle East:

12 GWac of low-carbon projects

Over 13 million tons of CO2 to offset every year*

More than 1 million households powered with clean electricity per annum*

Presence in KSA, UAE, Oman, Bahrein, Qatar, Kuwait

About EDF Power Solutions

Bringing together the businesses of EDF Renewables and EDF Group International Division, EDF power solutions is an international energy player which develops, builds and operates renewable and low-carbon energy production facilities as well as flexible power ​and electricity transmission solutions.

As a major player in the energy transition worldwide, EDF power solutions deploys, within EDF, competitive, responsible and value-creating projects. In more than 25 countries, our teams show their commitment to local stakeholders every day, adding their expertise and capacity for innovation to the fight against climate change.

As of 31 March 2025, EDF power solutions operates 31GW of gross installed power capacity worldwide. Leveraging on its technological and commercial skills as well as local knowledge, EDF power solutions develops innovative offers, to support the move towards decarbonisation and develop more efficient electrical grids.

EDF power solutions offer a large range of technologies to produce low carbon electricity (wind power, solar, hydro, biomass), increase power system flexibility (battery storage, PSP, hybrid solution etc.) and to reduce our customers’ carbon footprint (electrical mobility, hydrogen, offgrid solutions, etc.).

* Upon completion of all projects under construction