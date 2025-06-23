Manama, Bahrain — General Assembly (GA) Bahrain and Advantari Digital Solutions have formalized a partnership aimed at enhancing digital skills and bridging the gap between education and industry demands in Bahrain.

Advantari, a Bahrain-based consultancy specializing in digital transformation and cybersecurity, has rapidly established itself as a trusted advisor for organizations navigating the complexities of the digital age. With services ranging from CTO and CISO as a Service to mobile and web application development, Advantari focuses on delivering tailored solutions that drive business advantage while safeguarding against cyber threats.

Through this collaboration, Advantari will gain access to GA Bahrain's pool of graduates who have completed intensive programs in software engineering, data analytics, and UX design. This initiative aims to provide Advantari with skilled professionals ready to contribute to ongoing projects, while offering GA graduates real-world experience in a dynamic consultancy environment.

The partnership also encompasses joint efforts in organizing events such as career fairs, panel discussions, and workshops. Advantari's involvement will provide students with insights into current industry practices, while also allowing the company to engage with emerging talent and innovative ideas.

By aligning industry insight with skills development, the collaboration sets a new precedent for how companies in Bahrain can contribute to building future-ready talent. Both organizations share a belief that investing in people is the most powerful way to drive innovation, growth, and long-term impact across the Kingdom’s tech ecosystem.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to fostering a robust digital ecosystem in Bahrain, where education and industry work hand in hand to prepare the workforce for the demands of the digital economy.

About General Assembly:

General Assembly Bahrain plays a crucial role in enhancing the tech skills of Bahrainis. Offering courses in software engineering, UX design, and data analytics, General Assembly Bahrain aligns its curriculum with market trends. Notably, General Assembly Bahrain has achieved a significant positive outcomes rate for its graduates, including employment, freelancing and entrepreneurial opportunities, underscoring its commitment to bridging the digital skills gap in the Kingdom.

About Advantari :

Advantari is a Bahrain-based company on the mission to enable its clients with business ‘advantage’ through Digital Transformation while protecting them from Cyber Security threats.