VISA card purchases unlock instant cashback and up to AED 175,000 in jewellery vouchers up for grabs!

Dubai, UAE – This Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), the Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) is turning up the sparkle with its most glittering campaign yet! From June 27 to August 30, jewellery shoppers across Dubai are in for an unforgettable season of rewards, savings, and surprises.

30 Golden Chances to Win!

Upon purchase of AED 1,000 or more worth jewellery at any participating outlet the customer gets a chance to win a 12-gram gold bar through DJG’s exclusive raffle draw. With a total of 30 winners to be announced throughout the summer, that’s a lot of gold to be won!

DSS 2025 Exclusive Jewellery Offers:

In addition to the raffle, DJG is offering four irresistible in-store promotions:

Complimentary Gifts: Delightful gifts with minimum purchase values at select outlets.

Up to 50% Off on Gold Making Charges: Choose from exquisite gold collections and enjoy unmatched discounts on making charges.

Zero-Deduction on old Gold Exchange: Trade in your old gold for new designs without losing a dirham.

Up to 70% Off on Diamond & Pearl Jewellery: Timeless elegance at stunning prices.

There are opportunities for customers indulging in self-gifting, or searching for the perfect gift or back home shopping, as DJG is creating the opportunity for jewellery shoppers. This DSS is more than a purchase—it's a celebration.

Exclusive Visa Cardholder Rewards include Cash Back and Digital Raffle Promotion.

Visa cardholders enjoy an added layer of value with instant cashback at participating outlets as every shopping done using Visa card; AED 300 cashback on spends of AED 5,000+; AED 500 cashback on spends of AED 7,500+; and AED 750 cashback on spends of AED 10,000 or more on select diamond and pearl jewellery collection.

Visa cardholders also stand a chance to win up to AED 175,000 in jewellery vouchers. Every jewellery purchase of AED 1,000 or more using a Visa debit or credit card also qualifies for a

digital raffle draw. A total of 50 winners will each receive AED 3,500 in jewellery vouchers!

Shoppers can enter the raffle directly in-store by scanning a campaign QR code after making a purchase of AED 1,000 or more with a valid Visa card.

Speaking about the campaign, Laila Suhail, Board Member and Chairperson of Marketing Committee at Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG), said: “DSS continues to be a major draw for value seeking shoppers. With our latest promotions, we’re bringing together exceptional prizes and unbeatable deals, all while showcasing Dubai’s reputation as the City of Gold.”

For a full list of participating jewellery outlets and offers, visit: www.dubaicityofgold.com

About Dubai Jewellery Group

The Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) is a leading organization dedicated to advancing the interests of the jewellery industry in Dubai and the wider UAE. Established in 1996, DJG serves as a vital platform for networking, collaboration, and advocacy among jewellery manufacturers, retailers, and wholesalers. With a mission to position Dubai as a global hub for luxury jewellery, the group actively promotes best practices practices, compliance, and innovation within the sector. Through various initiatives, including training programmes and participation in international trade shows, the group fosters a thriving environment for craftsmanship and business development. Committed to enhancing the jewellery landscape, DJG plays a crucial role in shaping the future of this dynamic industry.