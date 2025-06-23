Doha, Qatar – Artemis Education and Queen’s Qatar announce the opening of their new Sports Centre – a cutting-edge facility that sets a new benchmark for student wellbeing, community fitness, and holistic education in Qatar.

This milestone reflects Queen’s Qatar’s unwavering commitment to nurturing the whole child and providing an environment where every learner can thrive. As part of the Artemis Experience, the Sports Centre is designed to inspire talent, foster healthy lifestyles, and empower students to “Discover Their Greatness.”

Opening in phases from April 2025 and fully completed by September, the facility will offer a fully equipped fitness gym featuring the latest modern equipment and professional training support. Designed with inclusivity in mind, the gym will be open to students, parents, and members of the wider community.

The expansive outdoor grounds boast two football pitches, a dedicated running track, and a padel court—all designed to support competitive sports and recreational activity. Additionally, two multi-sport courts provide versatile spaces for various athletic disciplines, encouraging participation, teamwork, and healthy competition.

At the heart of the centre is a 25-metre, eight-lane competition-standard swimming pool, alongside a smaller learner pool that ensures younger children can gain confidence in the water in a safe and supportive environment. An impressive indoor show court with a spectator viewing gallery offers a professional setting for hosting school events and competitive matches.

The large multi-sports hall can be adapted for various purposes, from tournaments and training sessions to assemblies and community events. Specialist indoor studios will host yoga, spinning, dance, and creative movement classes, while private wellness rooms will be available for individual consultation and support.

In keeping with the school’s family-oriented ethos, the centre includes a coffee shop for social connection and a toddler playroom, ensuring that the facility remains welcoming and accessible to all age groups.

Several Sports Centre facilities will also be available for private hire, positioning Queen’s Qatar as a vibrant hub for sport, wellbeing, and community engagement in Doha.

More than just a building, the Queen’s Sports Centre represents an investment in the future — a place where young people will discover resilience through competition, confidence through movement, and connection through shared experiences. It will be a space where students unlock their potential, families come together, and community spirit thrives.

As Queen’s Qatar continues to grow, this advanced facility will play a pivotal role in shaping well-rounded individuals who are academically accomplished, physically confident, emotionally balanced, and ready to lead with purpose.

Niall Brennan, CEO of Artemis Education, commented, “The Sports Centre is a significant part of our vision to inspire students to become responsible global citizens. It reflects our commitment to sustainability, social responsibility, and community impact.”

Ann Djedid, Principal of Queen’s International School Qatar, commented, “The Sports Centre reflects our whole child philosophy, providing a space that promotes physical fitness while supporting personal development. It plays a key role in strengthening curriculum delivery, offering dynamic, real-life learning contexts across subjects such as PE, health, and wellbeing. We are proud to offer a facility that benefits both our students and the wider community.”

Andy Coomer, Director of Experience at Artemis Education, added, “The Sports Centre embodies our core values of strength, resilience, and innovation. It is a space where everyone can engage in sports, build experiences, and create lasting memories. With facilities available for private hire, Queen’s Qatar will become a leading destination for sports and wellness in the community.”

About Artemis Education:

Artemis Education is a growing private international schools’ group with a mission to improve access to outstanding education.

We deliver incredible, whole-child education focusing on academic rigour, and the accredited curricula we offer are enriched by dynamic extracurricular experiences. We concentrate on universal values, individual growth, and holistic development to enable pupils to realise their full potential, build resilience, and become responsible citizens of the world.

Our schools combine best-in-class staff, inspirational facilities, and innovative use of technology that enhances the effectiveness of our teaching. We design the majority of our schools from the ground up, building new-generation campuses. Sustainability metrics are at the core of the design of our facilities and how we operate.

We have an ambitious programme to meet the growing demand from parents seeking a high-quality, international education in Europe and the Middle East.

www.artemis-education.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Lauren Fryer, Head of Marketing, Artemis Education

lauren.fryer@artemis-education.com