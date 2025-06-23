The two-day event was held under the title ‘Mission to 1.5C: Be Bold on Buildings’

Bearys Global was the Platinum Sponsor and Green Way Environmental Consultants was the Gold Sponsor of the 14th EmiratesGBC Congress

Dubai, UAE: In recognition of the urgency of the climate crisis, the Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) hosted their 14th Annual Congress recently, bringing together regulators, industry and academia to accelerate actions towards achieving the 1.5C. The Congress’ agenda was formulated in line with the release of the UAE Third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) and the Global Green Building Council network’s call on governments to be bold on buildings at COP29.

Held across two days in Dubai and Abu Dhabi under the title, ‘Mission to 1.5C: Be Bold on Buildings’, the EmiratesGBC Annual Congress 2025 advocated for bold policy changes as well as a market shift toward sustainability aligning with the Net Zero by 2050 roadmap. Through in-depth discussions, the Congress assessed the current state of the built environment, set short-, medium- and long-term targets, in alignment with the UAE’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) and National Adaptation Plan (NAP) that focuses on emissions reduction, energy efficiency, renewable energy integration and climate resilience. By showcasing data-driven insights and cutting-edge innovations needed for meaningful progress, the Congress was able to demonstrate that the built environment plays a key role in achieving national climate goals and enhancing resilience to climate impacts.

The event was structured around four key themes that reflect the UAE’s advancing leadership in sustainable development: The UAE Commitment – Enhancing Ambitions through NDCs, Climate Finance as Enabler, Efficiency, Resilience, and Adaptation and The Building Breakthrough.

Participants shared case studies, products, and processes that accelerate this transition, ensuring a practical and results-oriented approach. The Congress advocated for actionable local initiatives including piloting sustainable programs, optimizing buildings with AI, aligning finance with carbon goals and measurable outcomes such as cutting emissions by almost 80% by 2035, ensuring global ambition is met with concrete local impact.

The welcome and keynote address by Khaled Bushnaq, Chairman of Emirates Green Building Council, set the tone for the event focused on advancing climate action through the built environment. Reaffirming EmiratesGBC’s role as a catalyst for collaboration and a hub of excellence to drive sustainability in the UAE’s built environment, he said; “This Congress is not just another event on the calendar, it is the flagship platform where we pause, reflect, and challenge ourselves to go further. Fourteen years of convening leaders across government, business, academia, and civil society has taught us one thing: progress happens when we come together with purpose.”

During the event, Mohammad Jebreel, Vice-Chair of EmiratesGBC, officially announced the release of the EmiratesGBC Market Brief 2024 offering a comprehensive snapshot of the UAE’s green building landscape.

Participants and speakers stressed the urgency of implementing actionable changes needed to align the local built environment with the UAE’s climate commitment. The UAE’s updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), and upcoming reporting mandates for 2025, were highlighted to showcase how organizations can align with national net-zero targets while future-proofing their investments.

The presentation on ‘UAE 3D Digital Twin to Improve Livability and Sustainability in Cities’ highlighted how the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is utilizing its advanced 3D Digital Twin Platform for sustainable urban development and improved quality of life in cities.

The Dubai Land Department introduced the methodology behind the Smart Residential Rent Index and its growing alignment with sustainability considerations.

Syed Mohamed Beary, Chairman, Bearys Global (Platinum Sponsor), added: “As global awareness around sustainability grows, Bearys Global stands at the forefront merging design excellence with environmental integrity. Our participation at EGBC reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering green buildings that aren’t just future ready, but future defining.”

EmiratesGBC members also discussed how the Building Breakthrough initiative is driving global climate action, showcasing the pivotal role of leading industry players in accelerating sustainability efforts within the built environment. The Congress delved into the role of innovative technologies and key enablers to help new buildings achieve net zero operational emissions by 2030 and for existing buildings by 2050.

With 250+ attendees and 50+ speakers, the congress addressed key issues pertaining to achieving sustainability through the built environment. Offering exhibition space for stakeholders and university students, the Congress brought together the entire ecosystem to drive actionable change. During the two-day event they also announced the opening of applications for the MENA Green Building Awards and EmiratesGBC Membership Forum, encouraging members to join for collaboration and knowledge exchange in keeping with EmiratesGBC’s call for a multi-sector approach to championing green building practices.

About Emirates Green Building Council:

The Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) was founded in June 2006, and became the 8th full member of the World Green Building Council in September 2006. EmiratesGBC promotes and educates on green issues in the built environment and is the official body for the UAE endorsed by the World Green Building Council. EmiratesGBC currently has around 170 members in the UAE which represents 1000s of individuals interested and involved in Green Building in the UAE and the region. In addition, EmiratesGBC members receive discounts on a number of programmes such as those related to conferences, seminars, training and green building events.

