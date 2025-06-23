Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Trosmic Sports today announced conceptual plans for Flux Halo, a next-generation indoor stadium that aspires to redefine live entertainment and sporting experiences in the GCC. Underpinned by USD 1 billion in available Japanese equity, Flux Halo represents a bold step toward creating one of the most technologically advanced and culturally impactful arenas in the world.

“At the heart of Trosmic Sports and Flux Halo lies a daring belief: that sport is our universal language, and this arena will be its most eloquent expression,” said Mr. Bhardwaj, Mentor and Conceptual Founder of Trosmic Sports.

“Here, every spotlight will illuminate not just athletic prowess, but the enduring human quest to push beyond the known”

While the final location remains under consideration within the GCC, Flux Halo is being positioned as a flagship venue to rival global icons such as London’s O2 Arena and New York’s Madison Square Garden.

With a target opening in mid-2030, Flux Halo is designed to accommodate up to 20,000 spectators within a fully configurable bowl, seamlessly shifting between football matches, basketball games, other sporting events, concerts, esports tournaments, and large-scale conventions. The stadium will feature 200,000 m² of column-free interior space, capped by a 75,000 m² retractable tensile roof to allow events to proceed comfortably year-round. Kotetsu Yamamoto, Chief Creative Director on the project, describes Flux Halo’s signature Möbius-inspired ribbon form as “an architectural embodiment of perpetual motion.”

Wrapped in a 50,000 m² programmable LED mesh, the exterior will double as a digital canvas for immersive light shows, branding campaigns, and real-time statistics. The architecture of FLUXHALO is inspired by the crown of Athena – the goddess of wisdom and war, and the guardian of heroes across all sports.

Kotetsu Yamamoto, Chief Creative Director, Flux Halo “Flux Halo was never meant to be just a stadium,” said Yamamoto. “It’s a visual statement and a modular system that adapts to the evolving culture around it.”

George Kunihiro, Director of Architecture & Planning, adds that “solar-harvesting LEDs, AI-driven climate control and rainwater-recycling systems will drive net-zero energy operations,” a benchmark few indoor arenas worldwide have achieved.

The announcement comes at a time when GCC nations are accelerating their efforts to diversify their economies beyond hydrocarbons, with billions being channelled into tourism, culture, and live entertainment events infrastructure. From Qatar’s World Cup-ready venues and Abu Dhabi’s Louvre and F1 Circuit to Saudi Arabia’s emerging cultural calendar, the region is increasingly positioning itself as a global hub. Yet, few concepts rival Flux Halo in scale, flexibility, or technological ambition.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to help shape the next great venue of our time,” said Vaibhav Sharma, Chairman of Trosmic Sports. “Flux Halo isn’t just about entertainment, it’s about regional pride, innovation, and creating something that leaves a legacy.”

Equity remains open to both regional and international investors. Ekta Nirmalkar, a Trosmic board director, notes that the venue’s diversified revenue streams, from luxury suites and ticketing to retail and naming rights, are projected to generate robust & recurring returns across a 10-year horizon. “With an anticipated 10 million visitors annually, Flux Halo is engineered for both cultural impact and commercial success,” she said.

Ankur Tandon, with over 15 years of experience in finance with American banks, joins the leadership team with a focus on operational execution. His background in accounting, mergers, and global strategy brings practical oversight to the project's broader ambitions.

Rohit Kumar, Director at Trosmic Sports, brings multi-sector leadership experience in institutional capital and cross-border business development. His role will focus on guiding long-term growth strategy for Flux Halo, with an emphasis on sustainable expansion and investor alignment.

To build momentum and finalise design elements, Mr. Yamamoto and Mr. Kunihiro will lead a Japanese delegation to the UAE from June 29 to July 7, holding private briefings and exploratory site visits in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh.

A regional sports infrastructure consultant commented, “It’s rare to see an indoor arena concept that combines such advanced sustainability with event versatility. If realised as planned, Flux Halo could reshape the live-events landscape in the Middle East.

With its blend of cutting-edge design, immersive digital architecture, and future-focused financial strategy, Flux Halo is more than a venue. It’s a vision of the GCC’s next chapter, one built on ambition, innovation, and global resonance.

