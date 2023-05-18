Dubai - XAAN, a digital-first solutions start-up for vacation rentals, has officially launched a guest-facing web app designed to enhance the guest experience in rental apartments up to hotel standards. It helps connect with local suppliers and boost revenue from the sale of additional services.

Verified service providers, high standards of quality, and extensive hospitality knowledge ensure an exceptional guest experience. Guests can conveniently reserve spa experiences, order laundry services, request breakfast or cleaning, call a taxi, book tours, and many other services, providing holiday home business owners with opportunities to increase revenue.

“Digitalization is essential for 90% of holiday homes to compete with hotels and increase profits. XAAN offers a solution by providing advanced technology, hotel-grade services, and hospitality standards to make vacation rental businesses successful and profitable”, - said CEO of XAAN, Gleb Mykhailov. “Our development team has integrated XAAN with Teamatix, a reliable task-management system used since 2019, and now we are taking the next step by introducing a guest-facing web app. We are committed to transforming the hospitality tech experience into the most exceptional digital solution for vacation rentals.”.

-Ends-

About the company:

XAAN (Xenial Automated Apart Network) is a digital-first solution that connects guests, holiday homes and suppliers in one place. We are a digitally savvy team with 15+ years of hospitality experience and 10+ years of digital transformation of top branded hotel chains.

Our development team integrated XAAN with Teamatix, a staff management tool for the automation of hotel operations that has been used since 2019 in major hotel chains like Holiday Inn, Lotte, Mercure, Mövenpick, Novotel, and RAMADA, to automate the process of managing these services for holiday homes. Find out more at https://www.xaan.co/product.