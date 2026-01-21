X By Unifonic fund, backed by Unifonic, has reinforced its commitment to advancing high-growth AI startups that are transforming cloud communications and customer experience across the region by becoming part of Open CX’s newly closed USD 7 million investment round. The round, co-led by YC and X By Unifonic – one of the world’s most prominent and influential venture capital firms – highlights X By Unifonic continued focus on digital transformation across the Middle East and North Africa.

YC and X By Unifonic’s leadership of this strategic investment round indicates strong shareholder confidence in Open CX's vision, technology, and market trajectory. This is further supported by Unifonic's participation as a strategic investor, which solidifies the company’s standing as a major regional supporter of early-stage companies advancing AI native cloud communications and customer experience. The investment will fuel Open CX’s expansion and accelerate the growth of its customer experience platform, supporting the region’s growing demand for advanced and scalable agentic cx.

Ayman Hamdan, Founding Partner of X by Unifonic Fund, commented, “Open CX displays tremendous potential, and we are excited to support their expansion as they continue to elevate customer experience across the region. The company has built a robust and scalable AI-Native platform that directly addresses the critical challenges enterprises face in managing digital engagement at a scale. Through this investment round, we hope to promote Open CX as it accelerates product innovation, strengthens its market presence, and expands into key regional markets. As a fund, X by Unifonic will continue to focus on driving digital transformation by assisting high‑growth AI-Native B2B SaaS companies delivering mission‑critical solutions for rapidly evolving markets.”

Ahmed Hamdan, Co-Founder and CEO of Unifonic, stated, “This investment reinforces our continued efforts in advancing digital transformation and accelerating the regional shift, positioning us as the leading Agentic CX Platform in MENA. As organisations increasingly adopt intelligent, automated, and scalable engagement models, platforms like Open CX are becoming pivotal in shaping the future of cloud communications and user experience. Through X by Unifonic and our role as a strategic investor, we take great pride in supporting innovative companies that are redefining how organisations engage with customers and scale AI-driven customer experiences in rapidly evolving markets.”

Following this investment, Open CX will actively focus on accelerating product development, expanding its regional footprint, and strengthening both its technical and commercial teams. These markets represent significant growth opportunities as organisations across the region begin to embrace AI‑driven and cloud‑based customer engagement solutions.

Open CX is an AI-Native, all-in-one agentic CX platform used in production by MoneyGram, Print.com, Mollie.com, Viva.com, More.com, Orderchamp.com, OneCarNow.com, and other major enterprise companies. The platform specializes in resolving and automating complex support cases across email, web, phone, SMS, and WhatsApp. As a research-driven company, Open CX is currently developing the Unified Customer Support Measurement Framework – Support‑Bench, which is expected to become the leading global reference for evaluating the performance of AI‑powered customer support systems.

About X by UNIFONIC

X by Unifonic is a venture fund dedicated to empowering innovative AI SaaS B2B startups in the MENAPT region. We combine financial investment with hands-on support, leveraging Unifonic’s proven expertiseas a leading AI SaaS scale-up. Our mission is to drive growth for high-potential AI-Native startups by providing not just capital, but also strategic guidance, mentorship, and access to an extensive network of industry experts, government programs, and investors.