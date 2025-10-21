Wujood Developments has officially launched its operations in the Egyptian market through a coalition of prominent developers and investors with over 30 years of cumulative experience in real estate development, marketing, and project management.

The company is implementing an ambitious expansion and investment strategy, directing more than EGP 15.5 billion during 2025 and 2026 in support of Egypt’s national urban development plans and the expansion of its inhabited areas.

The Board of Directors includes Eng. Mohamed Hamdy as Chairman, Eng. Eman Hamdy as Vice Chairperson, Eng. Mohamed El-Gazzar as General Manager, Mr. Alaa Ali as Executive Director and Founding Partner, and Ms. Samar Hamdy as Chief Financial Officer and Founding Partner.

Eng. Eman Hamdy, Vice Chairperson of Wujood Developments, said the company brings together a team of highly experienced Egyptian professionals, backed by a strong track record since 2007, with nearly 50 completed and delivered projects worth over EGP 2.5 billion across New Cairo, Heliopolis Gardens, Zahraa Maadi, and Giza.

She expressed strong confidence in the promising investment opportunities in Egypt’s real estate market, noting the sector’s pivotal role in driving national economic growth and sustaining record development rates.

Mr. Alaa Ali, CEO of Wujood Developments, stated that the company aims to establish a powerful presence in the market—its name reflecting its genuine commitment and enduring connection with clients. He added that Wujood plans to introduce initiatives that will make quality housing accessible for Egyptians both locally and abroad.

He further noted that Egypt has become a prime investment destination for major real estate developers, supported by the country’s investment advantages and the urban development vision led by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Ali revealed that Wujood Developments is set to launch 10 premium residential projects in New Cairo in 2025, with total investments of EGP 500 million, followed by three new developments in 2026 in New Cairo and New Heliopolis worth EGP 15 billion.