WSP leveraging industry-leading advisory and mobility expertise to accelerate multi-modal solutions

Bespoke, first-of-a-kind mobility operating model considers unique development and operational strategies for megaprojects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

WSP proud to help TRSDC pioneer clean mobility and infrastructure in line with Saudi Vision 2030 & Saudi Green Initiative

Riyadh: WSP Middle East, a leading professional services consultancy, is pleased to announce the next phase of The Red Sea Project’s Multimodal Operational Readiness Plan as momentum shifts gear towards embedding new mobility solutions within the regenerative tourism destination.

With a view to inspiring uptake from the world’s and the region’s top mobility operators, this phase involves expressions of interest from operators to ultimately supply and operate transportation modes across three modal packages throughout the project – in addition to one package for a Mobility Operations Manager – as it prepares to open to guests in early 2023.

The latest step of The Red Sea Project’s sustainable mobility journey follows the creation of a blueprint for decarbonized future mobility to help enable sustainable, seamless journeys for guests, employees and logistics to the flagship tourism destination. As a global leader in mobility, sustainability, digital-integration, and commercial advisory, WSP Middle East’s industry-leading advisory and mobility experts are engaged in helping The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) identify land, sea and air transport requirements for the development and its operations, underpinned by the latest advances in green mobility.

Andreas Flourou, Executive Director, Operations – Mobility at The Red Sea Development Company, said: “The Red Sea is the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism project. The destination is on track to be powered solely by 100 percent renewable solar energy, saving upwards of 500,000 tons of CO2 entering the atmosphere every year. As such, we’ve set out to be equally ambitious in our mobility operations and are seeking the very best industry partners to help us in realising this vision. Our portfolio of projects on the Red Sea coast is expanding, least of all with the equally ground-breaking AMAALA, and as such, the partnership opportunity could be extensive for first movers.”

Kathleen McGrail, Managing Director – Advisory Services at WSP Middle East, said: “As a regionally renowned trusted advisor with global scale, WSP Middle East is proud to be playing a pivotal role in empowering The Red Sea Project’s vision for smart and sustainable transportation. By successfully binding the worlds of technical and advisory together, our distinctive capabilities in the mobility arena are enabling us to assist TRSDC with the operationalization of its mobility strategy as well as help champion the step change required to bring world-class, Future Ready solutions to the fore in the Kingdom. In line with TRSDC’s aspirations to be net-zero, our goal is to set the benchmark for safe, smart, sustainable journeys which elevate The Red Sea Project as the world’s foremost regenerative tourism destination.”

Noor Hajir, Head of Transport Planning & Mobility at WSP Middle East, said: “WSP is proud to be a trusted advisor assisting TRSDC to develop a resilient mobility implementation model that can be scaled to accommodate the phased approach of The Red Sea Project and used as a benchmark for future projects across the Kingdom. As the first Private Investment Fund project expected to open its doors to tourists, a project of this calibre requires regional and international mobility operators to come onboard and showcase their niche, innovative approaches towards facilitating clean mobility solutions and high calibre service that elevates the guest experience.”

The creation of a bespoke, first-of-a-kind mobility operating model for The Red Sea Project – which considers unique development and operational strategies for megaprojects in Saudi Arabia – will balance efficiency of operations and commercial viability whilst attracting globally-renowned operators to ultimately provide a world-class service throughout The Red Sea Project.

Since The Red Sea and AMAALA are sustainable tourism projects, there is a high demand for electric vehicles at both destinations. At full build, The Red Sea and AMAALA fleets will boast approximately 800 electric vehicles for guest transportation, a further 450 electric buses for staff, and more than 300 electric vehicles for logistics. Going green in mobility will not only support The Red Sea and AMAALA with their carbon neutrality goals but will further support Saudi Arabia’s ambition to reduce carbon emissions and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

“With The Red Sea Development Company rapidly expanding its portfolio of projects along the Red Sea coast, coupled with the delivery of several other giga-projects in the Kingdom, there is a real first mover advantage for those willing to navigate the complexities of entering a new market and the associated challenges,” added Flourou.

For the latest news and insights from WSP in the Middle East, visit www.wsp.com/en-SA

-Ends-

About WSP

WSP is one of the world's leading professional services consulting firms. We are dedicated to our local communities and propelled by international brainpower. We are technical experts and strategic advisors including engineers, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, surveyors and environmental specialists, as well as other design, program and construction management professionals. We design lasting solutions in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property & Buildings, Environment, Power & Energy, Resources and Industry sectors, as well as offering strategic advisory services. With approximately 50,000+ talented people globally, we engineer projects that will help societies grow for lifetimes to come. Visit wsp.com

About The Red Sea Development Company

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC - www.theredsea.sa) is a closed joint-stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. TRSDC was established to drive the development of The Red Sea Project, a luxury, regenerative tourism destination that will set new standards in sustainable development and position Saudi Arabia on the global tourism map.

The project is being developed over 28,000 km2 of pristine lands and waters along Saudi Arabia’s west coast and includes a vast archipelago of more than 90 pristine islands. The destination also features sweeping desert dunes, mountain canyons, dormant volcanoes, and ancient cultural and heritage sites. It is designed to include hotels, residential properties, leisure, commercial and entertainment amenities, as well as supporting infrastructure that emphasizes renewable energy and water conservation and re-use, as well as a circular waste management system to achieve zero waste to landfill.

Activity for the first phase of development is well underway and is on track to be completed by the end of 2023. The project has surpassed significant milestones, with over 800 contracts signed to date, worth in excess SAR 20 bn ($5.33bn).

The 100-hectare Landscape Nursery, which will provide more than 25 million plants for the The Red Sea Project and AMAALA, is now fully operational. There are more than 20,000 workers currently on-site and 90km of new roads are now complete. The Construction Village and the Waste Management Centre are both fully operational and development is progressing well at the Coastal Village, which will be home to around 14,000 people who will eventually work at the destination.