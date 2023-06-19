Dubai, United Arab Emirates – WSO2 today announced that Choreo Internal Developer Platform (IDevP) is available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Software development teams can now start delivering new cloud native applications and digital services faster through streamlined procurement, deployment, and management of Choreo IDevP on the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform.

Enterprise software developers face growing pressure to innovate faster, but the need to handle foundational technologies, such as API management, security, and DevOps, leaves them at risk for missing deadlines and running over budget. The software as a service (SaaS) Choreo IDevP manages these technologies under the hood, so developers can focus on the business logic and building great digital experiences. As a result, enterprises can get to market faster while improving their developers’ satisfaction and productivity.

Choreo IDevP is built on top of Microsoft Azure, making it ideally suited for development teams that rely on the Azure cloud platform. Leveraging 30-plus Azure services, including Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Azure Key Vault, and Azure DevOps, Choreo IDevP provides a pre-integrated development platform that simplifies the process of setting up and running on Azure. Now the availability of Choreo IDevP on the Azure Marketplace provides a seamless procurement experience that helps organizations get started even faster.

“Enterprises need to build great digital experiences to remain competitive. However, the complexity of using modern technology increases demands on developer skills and time," said Kanchana Wickremasinghe, vice president and general manager of the SaaS business unit at WSO2. “With WSO2’s powerful Choreo IDevP SaaS solution running on Azure and available on the Azure Marketplace, development teams can now easily build, deploy and manage their cloud native applications with greater efficiency and agility.”

“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp.“We’re happy to welcome the Choreo IDevP to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Choreo IDevP

Choreo Internal Developer Platform is a full lifecycle, cloud native application development platform for creating, deploying, running and governing APIs, integrations and microservices on Kubernetes. The SaaS solution enables organization-wide productivity via self-service teams, governance and security, enterprise marketplaces, and business metrics. Using Choreo IDevP, enterprises can reduce software development costs and accelerate Kubernetes adoption while increasing developers’ productivity and allowing them to focus on innovation. To learn more, visit the Choreo IDevP page on the Azure Marketplace.

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables thousands of enterprises, including hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments, to drive their digital transformation journeys—executing more than 60 trillion transactions and managing over 1 billion identities annually. Using WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM), these organizations are harnessing the full power of their APIs to securely deliver their digital services and applications. Our open-source, API-first approach to software that runs on-premises and in the cloud helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly compose digital products to meet demand while remaining free from vendor lock-in. WSO2 has over 900 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.