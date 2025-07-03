Jeddah – Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC), the Kingdom’s world-class business school, proudly announces its attainment of full institutional accreditation from the National Center for Academic Accreditation and Evaluation (NCAAA).

This significant achievement underscores MBSC's unwavering commitment to academic excellence and its alignment with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives for higher education. The NCAAA, established in 2004, serves as the official accrediting body in the Kingdom, promoting quality and optimal learning outcomes through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services for higher education institutions.

Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Dean of Prince Mohammed bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship, said: ““Achieving full institutional accreditation from the NCAAA is a moment of great pride for all of us at MBSC. This is important external validation of the school’s unwavering commitment to world-class academic quality, innovation, and creating a meaningful impact in the Saudi educational landscape. This milestone recognizes our dedication to developing globally competitive graduates who are prepared to lead in today’s rapidly evolving world.”

Enas Khawqandi, Chief of Quality and Development, added:

“This accreditation is the result of extensive collaborative efforts across the school. It enhances confidence in MBSC’s academic integrity, research rigor, and operational excellence — and reinforces our position as a trusted academic partner locally and globally.”

Located in King Abdullah Economic City, a contemporary urban centre that provides an unparalleled modern environment for both students and faculty, MBSC offers world-class education from Saudi Arabia for Saudi Arabia in both King Abdullah Economic City and Riyadh. The school delivers practical, hands-on experiential learning designed to develop a new generation of transformative leaders.