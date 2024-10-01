Dubai, United Arab Emirates – WSO2, the global leader in digital transformation technology, today announced its participation at the forthcoming GITEX Global 2024, where it will exhibit under the theme “Foundational technologies to create awesome digital experiences”.

As attendees at GITEX Global air the technology industry’s most pressing issues, WSO2 will offer its unique expertise on how to leverage technology to create digital experiences quickly, easily and securely. The company will showcase its latest advancements in API management and integration, including Choreo, its internal developer platform that redefines how DevOps teams create digital experiences. It will also demonstrate its customer identity access management (CIAM) capabilities at a time when IBM estimates the average cost of a data breach in the Middle East at US$8.7 million.

As a channel focused organization, WSO2 will also look to strengthen its partnerships at GITEX and expand its market reach. “GITEX is a global event that attracts a wide range of technology stakeholders, including potential partners, customers, and investors,” said Uday Shankar Kizhepat, Vice President and General Manager - Middle East and Africa Region, WSO2. “This is an opportunity for us to forge new relationships and expand our presence throughout the MEA region. We onboard two partners each year to give them exposure to GITEX through WSO2. This year we have partnered with 3Pillars Digitalization and Aujas, and we’ll also be introducing a new partner, Systems Ltd., at the event.”

At the heart of WSO2’s GITEX 2024 strategy is the ongoing investment in digitalization by Middle East governments, especially the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Digital transformation now tops policymakers’ agendas as they initiate programs to improve public services and enhance citizen engagement. Behind this trend lie nation-level economic schemes such as Saudi Vision 2030 and UAE Vision 2031. WSO2’s API management, identity management, and integration solutions are designed for enabling seamless digital services, ensuring secure data exchange, and building scalable digital ecosystems.

“By partnering with WSO2, organizations can accelerate their digital initiatives and adopt open-source technology to modernize public services efficiently,” said Kizhepat. “Digital experiences delivered as apps, workflows, and automation require powerful cloud-native infrastructure to do the heavy lifting. Enterprises can now focus on their business requirements while we handle the complexities. WSO2 gives you the option of building your digital platform your way. Our solutions allow you to run it yourself, in a private cloud, as SaaS, or you can subscribe to our Internal Developer PaaS and start coding today.”

Another trend that will drive WSO2’s GITEX participation is that of cloud adoption, the rate of which has risen sharply since 2020. The surge is most distinctive in sectors such as banking, healthcare, and retail, where migration to hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures is seen as a way to deliver much-needed improvements in agility and efficiency while reducing operational costs.

“The cloud is unquestionably an exciting prospect to deliver what these industries so desperately need,” said Kizhepat, “but migration is not without its challenges. We must face up to an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape and devise appropriate playbooks for data security, compliance, and scalability.”

WSO2 has a long track record in cloud-native integration and identity access management, positioning the company as the ideal guide for organizations that want to migrate securely to the cloud, manage user identities across environments, and safeguard against evolving threats.

“GITEX is a time-honored platform for discussing the ‘now’ of technology while planning for the future,” said Kizhepat. “When experts gather at Dubai World Trade Center in October, they will celebrate advancements, but they will also raise red flags where appropriate. This is the true value of GITEX. It is not only a platform for networking and business growth; it is a forum for information sharing. Strategies change at GITEX. You may see a new solution that excites you, but you will also hear from global experts who can put what you witness into perspective, so you make the decisions that add the greatest value for your organization.”

At GITEX Global 2024, WSO2 will exhibit from Stand No. CC2-2, Concourse 2.

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 is the largest independent software vendor providing open-source API management, integration, and identity and access management (IAM) products. WSO2's products and platforms—including our next-gen internal developer platform, Choreo—empower organizations to leverage the full potential of APIs for secure delivery of digital services and applications, enabling thousands of enterprises in over 90 countries globally to drive their digital transformation journeys. Our open-source, API-first approach frees developers and architects from vendor lock-in, enabling rapid digital product creation. Recognized as leaders by industry analysts, WSO2 has over 800 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US, with nearly USD100M in annual recurring revenue. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

