Jeddah – Fakeeh Care Group has announced a strategic partnership with Fosun Pharma, a leading innovation-driven global healthcare company operating in the fields of pharmaceuticals, medical devices & diagnostics, and healthcare services. This partnership is part of Fakeeh Care Group’s ambitious vision to accelerate healthcare innovation in Saudi Arabia and align with the Saudi Vision 2030.

Dr. Mazen Soliman Fakeeh, President of Fakeeh Care Group, emphasized that this collaboration marks a significant step toward enhancing the Kingdom’s healthcare system by introducing cutting-edge therapeutic and diagnostic technologies. “Our goal is to build a sustainable healthcare ecosystem founded on research and innovation, and to ensure access to the world’s most advanced medical solutions,” he stated.

The partnership reflects Fakeeh Care Group’s commitment to working with trusted global players with a proven track record in pioneering and localizing advanced treatments. Fosun Pharma is an international frontrunner in biopharmaceuticals, CAR-T therapies and gene therapy. Its self-developed and approved biologics have benefited more than 750,000 patients worldwide.

In addition, Fosun Pharma has developed advanced platforms in diagnostics, medical devices, and AI-powered digital pathology, accelerating diagnostic processes and enabling effective tele-diagnostic solutions.

Commenting on the strategic alliance, Dr. Sohail Bajammal, CEO of Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital in Jeddah, said: “At Fakeeh Care, we are committed to transferring and localizing advanced medical technologies in Saudi Arabia—including CAR-T treatments for hematological cancers and autoimmune disorders, gene therapies for chronic diseases, and smart tele-diagnostic and monitoring systems.”

Mr. Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “We look forward to establishing long-term and stable strategic cooperation with Fakeeh Care Group to realize our shared vision of delivering integrated healthcare globally. With Fosun's global operational capabilities, we intend to achieve sustainable value growth with our Middle Eastern partners and create a new win-win ecosystem."

The memorandum of understanding outlines that “this future collaboration is more than a technological alliance; it is a shared commitment to reshaping the healthcare landscape in the Kingdom and the region.”

This partnership aspires to become a model of excellence in the GCC region for integrating advanced therapeutics and tele-diagnostics, positioning Saudi Arabia as a regional hub for healthcare innovation. Through this alliance, Fakeeh Care Group and Fosun Pharma reaffirm their joint commitment to transforming patient lives through innovation, building long-term strategic partnerships, and supporting the Kingdom’s ambition to become a global center for advanced healthcare aligned with Vision 2030.