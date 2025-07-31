Dubai, United Arab Emirates – On the sidelines of its exclusive WSO2Con Asia event for key customers in the Middle East, including a major sovereign wealth fund, a leading financial institution in the GCC and public sector institutions, WSO2 has announced the signing of three strategic channel partnerships. The agreements with United Delta Systems, Mass Data Technologies, and Vismaya Technologies mark a major step forward in the company’s regional expansion, significantly enhancing its reach and service capabilities across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman.

The agreements were signed by Devaka Randeniya, Chief Revenue Officer at WSO2, in the presence of the company’s General Manager for the Middle East, Uday Shankar Kizhepat, who said, “WSO2’s open-source, cloud-native platform is enabling some of the region’s most ambitious digital transformation initiatives. As governments and financial institutions embrace cloud, AI and data modernisation, they’re also under pressure to safeguard critical infrastructure. Our technology, and the strong regional partners we’re aligning with, are ideally placed to help customers strike the right balance between innovation and resilience.”

The new partners bring deep vertical expertise and delivery strength to ensure that WSO2’s full-stack capabilities in API management, identity and access management (IAM), and enterprise integration can be effectively deployed across complex digital ecosystems.

The Saudi company United Delta serves a broad range of sectors, including aviation, telecom, oil & gas, banking, and government, through its offices in Riyadh, Dubai, Cairo, and the Netherlands. With a strong focus on hyperautomation, AI, integration and API management, data solutions, and smart airport systems, United Delta will work closely with WSO2 to modernize large-scale customers across the region.

UAE-based Mass Data Technologies has delivered several mission-critical digital platforms for ministries, regulators, and public sector entities in the UAE. Specialising in ISO 20022-compliant payment infrastructure, real-time analytics, and citizen-facing mobile apps, the company’s integration expertise will help unlock the full potential of WSO2’s technology stack for public sector modernisation. Their track record in identity security and 24/7 bilingual support also brings valuable delivery continuity to customers managing sensitive workloads.

With active delivery hubs in the UAE, Qatar and beyond, Vismaya Technologies brings a sharp focus on secure transformation in banking, insurance and government. The company’s experience with system integration, cybersecurity and regulatory alignment will be instrumental in enabling banks to safely modernise legacy infrastructure, roll out new customer channels, and meet emerging compliance standards.

Speaking on the new partnership, Muhammad Waheid, Account Executive at United Delta for Information Technology, said, “We’re proud to partner with WSO2. From the calibre of organizations at WSO2Con Asia, it’s evident their platform is capable of matching the needs of the region’s largest and most prestigious enterprises.”

Dr. Issa Joumah, CEO of Mass Data Technologies, added, “We’ve been impressed not only by WSO2’s technology, but by the strength of its ecosystem and leadership in the Middle East. This partnership gives us a strategic edge in shaping the future of smart government in the UAE.”

Rajesh T, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer at Vismaya Technologies, commented, “WSO2Con Asia has been a fantastic platform to connect with forward-thinking organisations. We’re excited to jointly deliver secure, scalable and regulation-ready digital experiences that support national growth agendas.”

