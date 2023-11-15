Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: - In the realm of sublime living and discerning hospitality, Resorts, renowned for their unwavering commitment to the development of residences and resorts, has entered a prestigious agreement with the esteemed JW Marriott. Together, they proudly announce the unveiling of a jewel in the crown of Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), UAE – the JW Marriott Al Marjan Island Resort & JW Marriott Residences Al Marjan Island.

This extraordinary development, with an estimated value of USD 1.3 Billion upon completion, will stand as a beacon in Marriott International’s luxury portfolio, a testament to its iconic stature on Al Marjan Island, a cherished destination for tourists and investors alike.

In a grand ceremony that unfolded today, the founders of WOW Resorts, Anwar Ali Aman and Bhupender 'Bruce' Patel, joined hands with representatives of Marriott International and the respected Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer, Marjan. This exclusive collaboration marks the birth of the first JW Marriott-branded resort and residences on Al Marjan Island, poised to captivate over five million visitors annually, thereby enhancing the island’s stature on the world map of tourism and opulent living.

Poised to be an architectural masterpiece on Al Marjan Island, this project is designed by celebrity Beverly Hills Architect Tony Ashai with Dubai based Lead Consultants Architecture Design Unit, ADU.

Anticipated to open its doors towards the end of 2026, JW Marriott Al Marjan Island Resort & JW Marriott Residences Al Marjan Island herald WOW Resorts’ debut in the UAE’s Northern Emirates, a favoured destination for leisure and luxury. With a legacy of over two and a half decades crafting hospitality and real estate projects across North America, WOW Resorts are bringing yet another exemplar. The newly announced development promises to redefine the very essence of hospitality and residential opulence. Infused with bold design and premium experiences, for which the JW Marriott brand is celebrated, this new establishment is designed as an exquisite haven for both vacationers and those seeking the pinnacle of luxury resort living. This extraordinary property caters to aspiring homeowners, the discerning globetrotter of tomorrow, nature enthusiasts, and aficionados of aquatic sports.

Comprising an exclusive portfolio of 524 residences, featuring a selection of 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom residences and luxurious penthouses, alongside 300 meticulously appointed guest rooms, JW Marriott Al Marjan Island Resort & JW Marriott Residences Al Marjan Island are set against the backdrop of breathtaking turquoise waters, offering uninterrupted vistas of the vast ocean. The allure extends to the many amenities that grace this sanctuary, including a curated selection of seven distinctive dining venues, an indulgent spa, refreshing pools, and a state-of-the-art fitness centre. These aspects, among others, render this property an irresistible proposition for discerning investors. Positioned conveniently, the property is a leisurely thirty-minute drive from the RAK airport, and less than an hour’s journey from the Dubai International Airport, ensuring the utmost in accessibility for residents and visitors alike.

Anwar Ali Aman, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of WOW Resorts, expressed his gratitude for the prestigious partnership and said: “It is a privilege to work with the prestigious Marriott International and Al Marjan Island to unveil our flagship project in one of UAE's most eagerly anticipated developments. We are humbled by the opportunity to further enrich our portfolio in the luxury sector, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the leadership for their efforts in enhancing investments in the tourism, hospitality, and residential segments within the region.”

Bhupender ‘Bruce’ Patel, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of WOW Resorts, conveyed his profound pride in the forthcoming property and stated: “Our collaboration with Marriott International and our venture on Al Marjan Island represents a new chapter in our journey. With the demand for waterfront living on the rise, we are committed to optimising and elevating the experiences of all our cherished guests and residents as we embark on this remarkable project in the UAE, set on the enchanting Al Marjan Island, a prime investment destination in the region.”

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer, Marjan, said: “We are delighted to welcome JW Marriott and WOW Resorts to our flagship development, in line with our commitment to creating unparalleled living experiences for residents and guests on Al Marjan Island. JW Marriott Al Marjan Island Resort & JW Marriott Residences Al Marjan Island, are a luxury offering that will boost investment opportunities for both homeowners and tourists keen on enjoying the perks of waterfront living in prime leisure hubs. Al Marjan Island offers a perfect blend of luxury and nature and with excellent returns on investment, it further reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s appeal as an investment and lifestyle destination.”

Jaidev Menezes, Regional VP, Mixed-Use Development EMEA for Marriott International said, “We are thrilled to be a part of the new development in Al Marjan Island. It is truly a unique project that will provide an unparalleled experience for visitors and residents alike. With its stunning beaches, luxurious outlets, and world-class amenities, Al Marjan Island is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after destinations in the world. We look forward to its continued success.”

Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Marjan Island in particular, have witnessed a consistent and steady demand for residential and tourism developments, indicating a positive outlook for real estate investment opportunities in the northern emirate. The sustainable growth in Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate market and the appeal of waterfront living experiences have further attracted investors from across the globe, making Al Marjan Island a prime destination for lucrative returns on investment.

About WOW Resorts

Dedicated to crafting unique experiences, WOW Resorts places unwavering emphasis on exceptional service and premium amenities across their portfolio of proper5es. At WOW Resorts, the overarching mission is to surpass the expectations of their guests. Their distinguished leadership, with vast experience spanning continents, ensures that the highest standards are upheld in both development and services. The commitment to delivery extends beyond development, as WOW Resorts extends support and guidance to property owners in various domains, encompassing asset management and operational support.

For further information, please visit www.wowresorts.com

About Marjan

Marjan is the master-developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah, responsible for path-breaking developments such as Al Marjan Island aimed at positioning Ras Al Khaimah as one of the region’s leading tourism and investment destinations. Mandated with developing waterfront, urban and mountain destinations that will add to the competitiveness of the Emirate, Marjan’s strategic master-planning approach is to leverage Ras Al Khaimah’s natural assets and lay the foundations of the Emirate’s future expansions. Through its world-class master-planned communities in Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan attracts foreign investment as well as international visitors and positions the emirate as a strong investment and tourism hub.

About One Broker Group

An award-winning real estate agency focused on selling prestigious and renowned residential properties in the UAE - One Broker Group (OBG) will be exclusive sales partner for WOW Resorts.

In 2022, OBG was awarded by the Dubai Land Department for being the real estate brokerage with the highest number of property transactions. As a team, they bring a wealth of experience, knowledge, and transactional expertise in delivering beyond expectations and nurturing relationships with stakeholders. They understand our clients’ needs and offer the best of locations, quality and payment plans for properties in the UAE, recommending areas and developments that may give them best returns on their investment.

For further information on sales and payment plans for WOW Resorts, please reach out on email to jwm@obg.ae or call on +971 52 5337824

Full Legal Disclaimer:

JW Marriott Residences Al Marjan Island are not owned, developed or sold by JW Marriott, GLOBAL HOSPITALITY LICENSING S.À R.L. or its affiliates ("Marriott"). WHITE OAK WEALTH GLOBAL FZ LLC uses JW Marriott Residences under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.