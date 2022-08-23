KEY FACTS:

Project location: Kuwait, southern region

100,000 population

30,000 residential units

30,000 green jobs

100% renewable energy, water & waste recycling

100% food security

44 kms of dedicated running, cycling & equestrian tracks

XZERO City is a planned sustainable community providing a net zero carbon lifestyle for 100,000 residents.

The 1,600 hectare development is planned for the southern region of Kuwait to provide 30,000 residential units, as well as 30,000 green jobs, which will be created in various hubs such as medical, tourism, technology, educational, retail & entertainment.

XZERO will promote sustainable tourism through its various eco-friendly hospitality assets, including a 5-star eco resort and eco lodges. Edutainment attractions such as the utility park & nature conservation center will transform the city into a unique visitor attraction. The green-tech hub will promote a collaborative innovative environment in food, energy, water and waste tech. The medical hub will feature an autism village, wellness center & clinics. The educational hub will feature a nursery, school & an institute. Commercial hub will include indoor mall & flexible office spaces.

The project is masterminded by URB and provides the highest standards of social, environmental & economic sustainability. The masterplan was designed using passive design strategies, as well as green & blue infrastructure, to create a sustainable development which requires the least financial investment whilst providing the highest environmental gains.

CEO of URB, Baharash Bagherian, who has masterminded designs of various sustainable cities including recently launched projects such as AlNama, Nexgen, The Sustainable City in Yiti, The Sustainable City Yas Island and many more yet to be revealed, explains the significance of XZERO as a new benchmark for future cities.

“XZERO City is a new paradigm in green urban living and a new benchmark model for the next generation of sustainable cities. As a self-sufficient city, XZERO will provide all the resident’s caloric food intake on site through its productive landscape. The city incorporates many different urban farming methods such as community gardens, bio domes, aquaponics, vertical farms & biosaline agriculture. The city will also harvest all the renewable energy needs locally whilst also recycling its waste and water on site. The creation of cities that follow the highest standards of sustainability is no longer a choice, it has become a necessity.”

At the heart of the project is a unique resilient landscape, designed to promote health, wellbeing & biodiversity. The multifunctional landscape is the social glue to the entire city and will connect residents to all amenities within minutes through its 44kms of dedicated green mobility tracks.

Ultimately the city will provide the highest quality of life whilst protecting the environment for future generations. It will become a new benchmark for future cities to be planned in balance with nature, whilst promoting a greener circular economy.