The world’s first truly interactive new car buying platform, CarPrices.ae, has launched in the UAE.

An innovative company established by automotive enthusiasts, Carprices.ae offers a complete suite of tools that address every facet of buying a new vehicle, thereby transforming the purchasing experience.

CarPrices.ae stands out as an unparalleled interactive platform, enabling users to research and select the perfect car customized to their unique preferences. The site offers cutting-edge tools such as a car EMI calculator, a car insurance calculator, and various other essential resources aimed at simplifying the new car purchasing journey.

“We identified a significant gap in the market for a platform that provides a seamless, comprehensive car buying experience,” said Martin A, Chief Executive Officer of CarPrices.ae. “Our mission is to empower users with the information and tools necessary to make well-informed decisions when purchasing a new car. We are thrilled to introduce this innovative platform to car buyers in the GCC and beyond.”

“Our team boasts over 20 years of automotive market and industry experience in the MENA region, encompassing backgrounds as diverse as publishing, OEM, dealership, and content creation. By leveraging this expertise, we have developed an automotive platform unprecedented in the region. The UAE’s affinity for cutting-edge tech startups, combined with its deep-rooted car culture, positions us uniquely to revolutionize the car buying journey in the digital era,” he added.

CarPrices.ae also offers the latest new car information, including current prices, specifications, and detailed trim level details. The platform is designed as the ultimate destination for new car buyers, featuring a user-friendly interface and a comprehensive array of resources to aid in decision-making.

Additionally, the platform presents a unique opportunity for OEMs, car dealers, and aftermarket companies to offer deals, services, and value-added benefits directly to new car buyers, eliminating the outdated and fragmented experience currently faced by users. Car buyers will no longer need to visit multiple platforms to complete their research journey.

“Since its inception, CarPrices.ae has been driven by a passion for cars and a commitment to assisting users in finding the right vehicle. With its comprehensive tools and resources, the platform is the go-to source for new car buyers in the GCC region. With plans for international expansion in the next 12 months, CarPrices.ae aims to become the most trusted and widely used new car buying platform worldwide,” added Martin.

For more information about CarPrices.ae and to experience the platform, visit www.CarPrices.ae.

For more information or to schedule an interview contact Nandini Vohra - +971 50 4578233 or nandini@theguildpr.com